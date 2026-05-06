Orengo, Babu Owino storm DCI over alleged harassment of aide

Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Wednesday showed up at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Nairobi, where they protested what they described as repeated targeting and intimidation of the MP’s personal security aide, Oliver Ochieng, who is currently under scrutiny over alleged possession of a firearm.

The two leaders, who arrived with Ochieng at the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said the aide has been repeatedly placed under investigation and arrest attempts despite no formal charges being brought against him so far. They insisted the situation amounts to harassment and a misuse of police powers.

The visit came amid claims that Ochieng has been singled out by law enforcement officers, with concerns raised that he could still face arrest even after voluntarily presenting himself to investigators at the headquarters.

Babu Owino accused sections of the police service of using investigations to pressure individuals linked to him politically, arguing that the process is being abused instead of following proper legal procedures.

“Police are telling us that they are doing their work, but the work is to harass people. Today, my security aide, Oliver Ochieng, was here at the DCI. If he has committed an offence, why was he not arrested here?” Owino claimed.

He further expressed concern that the aide could still be arrested once he leaves Nairobi, despite cooperating with investigators.

“Oliver is here today, but tomorrow, when he goes to Kisumu, he will be arrested. Let everyone do their work; there is no need to undermine people,” he claimed.

Governor Orengo, on his part, raised constitutional questions over how investigations are being handled, saying there must be clear independence in police operations without outside influence.

James Orengo said, “Under the Constitution, the National Police Service is not supposed to be under the direction of any power or authority on matters of its operations,” he said.

“It is clear that police officers’ power and authority are being influenced from outside the service on who to arrest, who not to arrest, who to charge and who not to charge. This is against the Constitution.”

He called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure the service operates independently and without political direction or interference.

Ochieng, who accompanied the leaders, said he has lived in fear due to what he described as repeated arrests and constant attention from law enforcement officers.

“I have been arrested so many times, and sometimes they let me go because they can’t find any charges. I don’t live in peace because people are after me,” he claimed.

He linked his troubles to his association with the MP, saying the attention he is receiving is politically motivated.

“I support Babu Owino, and that is why I am being followed. Stop harassing us and go after people committing crimes out there,” he added.

Babu Owino maintained that the matter should be handled strictly within the law and without what he termed as intimidation of individuals connected to him.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has not publicly responded to the allegations raised by the leaders.