Pharmacy Board sets June 2026 exams, adopts online testing system

Pharmacy trainees in Kenya are preparing for a nationwide professional assessment set for June 2026, with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board confirming that the exercise will be delivered through an online system across approved centres between June 8 and June 12.

A public notice issued on Wednesday under the Ministry of Health states that the examinations will target both pre-registration and enrolment candidates, forming part of the process for licensing pharmacy professionals.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board will conduct the Pre-registration Exams (Stage I & II) and Enrolment exams (Level I & II) on June 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th, 2026,” the notice said.

The Board indicated that the assessment will not be paper-based, noting that all candidates will sit for the exams through a digital platform while physically present at approved examination centres.

“The exams will be administered online in the respective examination centres,” it stated.

Interested candidates have been instructed to complete their applications through the official PPB online services system, with the registration window closing on May 22, 2026.

“Make an application using the PPB online services portal. The application deadline will be May 22, 2026,” the notice said.

During registration, applicants are expected to indicate their preferred centres for the exams. However, the Board has cautioned that final placement may be adjusted and advised candidates to keep checking updates regularly.

“Select their preferred examination centre. The exam centres are subject to change, and candidates must regularly check the portal before the exam for any changes,” it added.

The regulator has also issued technical instructions, requiring candidates to prepare adequately for the online format to avoid disruptions during the examination period.

“Obtain a suitable computer device with internet access, that can be fully charged and store power to run for at least 3 hours,” the Board said.

To ensure candidates understand how the system works, the Board has scheduled compulsory rehearsals ahead of the main examination dates, and attendance will be required.

“Rehearsals will be conducted on Monday, June 8, at the respective centres and are mandatory,” the notice stated.

In addition, the Board will run mock examinations before the actual tests to help candidates familiarise themselves with the online platform and its requirements.

“Mock exams will be conducted to familiarize candidates with the PPB online examinations portal,” the Board said.

While the dates for the mock sessions will be shared later, the regulator confirmed that the exercises will be conducted remotely to allow wider participation.

Candidates with disabilities or health challenges that could interfere with their ability to sit the online exams have been directed to notify the Board early, supported by medical documents.

“Candidates with disabilities or health issues that may affect their ability to sit for online exams must immediately notify the Board in writing, together with supporting medical evidence,” the notice said.

The Board explained that this step is meant to ensure appropriate arrangements are made where necessary to support affected candidates.

For any inquiries or clarification, candidates have been provided with an official communication channel.

“Any feedback or queries can be sent by e-mail to [email protected],” it said.

The June 2026 examinations will be supervised by the Chief Executive Officer of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and are part of the wider regulatory process guiding entry into the pharmacy profession in Kenya.

The adoption of an online examination system reflects the Board’s ongoing shift toward digital processes aimed at improving efficiency and standardisation in professional testing.

As the deadline approaches, candidates have been urged to complete registration early, follow all technical instructions, attend mandatory rehearsals, and prepare fully for the digital assessment period.