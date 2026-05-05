Kenya, Tanzania set deadline to remove trade barriers by June 2026

President William Ruto has announced a joint agreement with Tanzania to remove all non-tariff barriers that have long slowed trade between the two countries, setting strict timelines for officials to clear the obstacles and unlock smoother cross-border commerce within the East African region.

Speaking at the Tanzanian Parliament in Dodoma on May 5, 2026, Ruto said Kenya and Tanzania had already identified what he termed as “20-something” barriers affecting trade between them and directed that they be removed without delay.

“All partner states must eliminate non-tariff barriers by 30th June, 2026, without exception,” he said, adding that both governments must move with urgency and close coordination to meet the deadline.

He noted that the two heads of state had already issued fresh instructions to their teams in Dar es Salaam to fast-track the process and remove outstanding issues affecting trade flows.

“And that is why I and my sister President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday instructed our officials… that all the outstanding non-tariff barriers between Kenya and Tanzania… by the end of this month, they must meet and clear all non-tariff barriers,” he said.

President William Ruto arriving ahead of his address to the Tanzania Parliament in Dodoma, on May 5, 2026. PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto arriving ahead of his address to the Tanzania Parliament in Dodoma, on May 5, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

Non-tariff barriers within the East African Community often include customs delays at border points, differences in product standards, repeated roadblocks for transporters, visa and work permit restrictions, and various administrative charges that raise the cost of doing business across borders.

Other challenges highlighted include axle load limits along transport corridors, inefficiencies at ports, and regulatory limits affecting movement of goods and services between partner states.

Ruto said such barriers had already caused losses in trade, slowing down economic growth between the two countries.

“We lost almost $100 million of business between Tanzania and Kenya,” he said.

He stressed that removing the barriers was key to making regional integration work in practice and not just in principle, calling for full government involvement in implementing the agreement.

“These are not minor administrative adjustments. They are structural reforms designed to ensure that East African Community is not only aspirational, but functional and capable of delivering tangible outcomes for the East African people,” he said.

Ruto added that Kenya had already set up a multi-agency technical team to speed up legal and administrative changes needed to support the agreement and ensure implementation.

He further linked the reforms to wider regional ambitions, including stronger infrastructure links and expanded trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area, which he said could open up more opportunities for businesses and jobs across Africa.

Across the East African Community, intra-regional trade is still below its full potential despite gradual progress. Ruto said removing non-tariff barriers would unlock higher trade volumes, improve competitiveness, and support small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.

The push comes as Kenya and Tanzania deepen cooperation on infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and private sector investment aimed at strengthening economic ties.