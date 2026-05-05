Suspected criminal network probed after arrests in Trans Nzoia West raid

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Trans Nzoia carried out a targeted security operation on Tuesday that led to the arrest of two individuals suspected to be involved in organised criminal activity within Chebarus and Kibomet areas of Trans Nzoia West Sub-County, where a range of items believed to support illegal operations were also recovered.

The operation was executed through a joint effort involving detectives from Kitale Police Station and a specialised unit from DCI Headquarters, following intelligence reports that had flagged suspicious activity linked to organised groups in the region.

The suspects, Dickson Wamocho and Frank Kuyala, were later traced and taken into custody during the coordinated raid.

A search conducted at the locations uncovered a military-style tactical uniform, two pairs of combat boots, a sword, metal rods, and several mobile phones.

Investigators believe the items may have been used in planning or carrying out criminal acts. All the recovered materials were collected and secured as evidence for further examination.

Authorities say the arrests are part of a wider security push aimed at breaking down organised criminal structures through intelligence-based policing and joint operational strategies across the country.

The focus, according to investigators, is to identify such networks early and prevent them from strengthening within local communities.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations confirmed that the two suspects remain in custody as they undergo processing ahead of being presented in court.

Detectives are also working to establish their exact roles in the suspected criminal activities and whether they operated independently or as part of a coordinated group.

At the same time, investigators have begun detailed forensic analysis of the recovered mobile phones and other items.

The goal is to extract communication data that could help map possible contacts, movements, and links tied to the suspected network.

Preliminary inquiries are also ongoing to determine if the two suspects are connected to a broader syndicate operating within Trans Nzoia or extending beyond the county borders.

Officials say this will guide the next phase of the investigation, including possible additional arrests.

Security teams have not ruled out further operations as intelligence continues to be gathered and analysed.

Officers say follow-up actions will depend on the leads emerging from the current investigation.

The DCI has also appealed for continued public cooperation, noting that information shared by residents remains critical in supporting investigations and preventing crime. Authorities say community input has repeatedly helped in identifying suspects and uncovering illegal operations.

Investigators added that trust between the public and law enforcement remains key in improving security, especially in areas where organised criminal activity is becoming a concern.

They said sustained engagement with citizens helps improve early detection and response to threats.

The suspects are expected to face court proceedings once processing is completed, while police continue to pursue additional leads linked to the recovered exhibits and ongoing investigations.

Nationwide operations targeting organised crime are expected to continue as part of broader security measures.