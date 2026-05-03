Police intercept bus carrying live ammunition along Thika–Garissa Highway

A multi-agency security team manning a roadblock at Kanyonyoo along the Thika–Garissa Highway has intercepted a passenger bus carrying a cache of live ammunition and suspected government stores during a routine inspection, in what authorities say could have been a serious security breach.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the bus, registration number KCW 208A, belonging to Buscar Sacco, was travelling from Lamu to Nairobi when it was flagged down for checks.

Officers say what began as a standard search quickly escalated after they discovered a suspicious blue metallic box in the vehicle’s boot.

“A thorough search of the vehicle’s boot led officers to a suspicious blue metallic box,” the report on Sunday stated.

Upon opening it, security personnel uncovered what they described as a “chilling haul,” including 19 rounds of 7.62x51mm G3 live ammunition, 116 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 ammunition, two empty AK-47 magazines, and two machetes.

The box also contained a complete set of GSU ceremonial attire, two GSU combat jackets, three jungle green trousers, and a GSU red beret, among other items.

Authorities said the parcel had been booked at the Mokowe booking office in Lamu County with no sender details, raising immediate concern. Preliminary findings indicate the consignment was destined for Nairobi.

“The box had been booked as a parcel… with no sender details attached, raising serious questions,” the statement noted.

The driver, Said Abdulrazak Ahmed Abadalla, and conductor, Bernard Ochieng Odhiambo, were arrested at the scene.

The suspects, along with the bus and recovered items, were taken to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they remain in custody as investigations continue.

Security agencies say they are now pursuing “critical leads to unmask the individuals behind the consignment and dismantle the criminal network,” as part of wider efforts to prevent illegal movement of arms and security-related equipment.