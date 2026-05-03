Mombasa police arrest suspect linked to “Panga Boys” gang in Nyali

Police in Mombasa County on Saturday arrested a suspected member of the notorious “Panga Boys” gang following a targeted operation in Nyali Sub-county.

The suspect was tracked down near Trend Villa Bar and found with a panga concealed under his shirt, highlighting the group’s readiness to carry out violent attacks.

Authorities say he remains in custody pending arraignment as the National Police Service intensifies efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks.

Police said the arrest followed a manhunt linked to an earlier attack in the area, with officers acting on intelligence to trace the suspect to the Gas Field area, where he was eventually cornered.

A search conducted during the operation led to the recovery of the weapon, described as “an indication of his readiness to engage in violence,” reinforcing concerns over the threat posed by the gang.

According to the police, organised criminal gangs, notably the infamous “Panga Boys,” have for some time posed a serious threat to communities in Mombasa, “carrying out brazen attacks on unsuspecting individuals and undermining the safety of both residential neighbourhoods and social spaces.”

Their activities, authorities warn, “not only place lives at risk but also erode the sense of security that communities depend on,” making their dismantling an urgent priority.

Officers in Nyali Sub-county have now intensified operations to track down other suspects believed to be part of the network. However, police say enforcement alone will not be enough to address the problem.

“Addressing the threat of organised gangs requires more than enforcement alone,” the statement said, calling for “sustained vigilance, strong collaboration between the public and law enforcement, and continued efforts to dismantle these networks at their roots.”

Residents have been urged to remain alert and report suspicious activities through official channels, as authorities seek to restore lasting peace and security in the coastal region.