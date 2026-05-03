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Mombasa police arrest suspect linked to “Panga Boys” gang in Nyali
The suspect was tracked down near Trend Villa Bar and found with a panga concealed under his shirt, highlighting the group’s readiness to carry out violent attacks.
The suspect was tracked down near Trend Villa Bar and found with a panga concealed under his shirt, highlighting the group’s readiness to carry out violent attacks.
Police in Kisumu East Sub-County arrested a suspect linked to a robbery with violence after a dawn operation in Kamrongo Village, Chiga. Officers recovered a red Honda 125 motorcycle and detained it as an exhibit.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Lemarkele and an accomplice, who remains at large, recently staged a brazen armed robbery at a local shop in Maralal while posing as customers.
The judge ordered that pre-bail assessment reports be prepared by a probation officer and filed within 30 days.