Mwamba Ladies makes it five in a row in Kenya Cup

Mwamba Ladies have been crowned the 2025/2026 Kenya Cup champions after pulling a comeback to outwit Kenya Harlequin Queens in the finals at Goan Institute in Nairobi on Saturday, 30- 20, winning the Cup for a fifth consecutive time.

Harlequins, inspired by national team captain Sheila Chajira, who is leaving for India, made their Kenya Cup final debut, putting up a spirited fight but ultimately fell short, losing by a 10-point margin to the experienced Mwamba side, who have now secured their fifth title, including two unbeaten seasons.

Mwamba, who recently added national team player Phoebe Akinyi to their side from Northern Surbabs, came into the clash on the back of four consecutive title wins and were determined to make it five in a row, a feat they sealed after a hard-fought 80 minutes.

Kenya international Sheila Chajira gave it all for the cup final debutants, and even gave Quins the lead heading into the break, dotting down for an unconverted try to hand her side a three-point cushion.

She would have the final say for Quins with a late try, but it proved too little, too late as Mwamba sealed a famous 30-20 victory to secure their fifth straight Kenya Cup Women’s title.

Chajira will be playing in the Rugby Premier League Second Season In India for Chennai Bulls, during the upcoming Second Season Of Rugby Premier League scheduled for 16th -28th June, this year.