Ruth Odinga urges mediation in ODM to resolve party factions

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has called for unity within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), urging rival factions to set aside differences and work together to strengthen the party.

She appealed to senior leaders, clergy, and trustees to spearhead mediation efforts, warning that internal divisions risk weakening ODM’s political future.

Speaking during the burial of the father of Seme MP James Nyikal in Kisumu County on Saturday, Odinga cautioned against deepening divisions within the party, stressing that unity is critical.

“We can go nowhere with these two factions. That is the truth of the matter,” she said.

“If we want to be good people, we should come together… we must build one ODM,” Odinga added.

Her remarks came amid heightened tensions at the funeral, where chaos briefly erupted after a section of mourners demanded that Siaya Governor James Orengo leave the ceremony.

The governor, seen as a key figure in the Linda Mwananchi faction of the ODM Party, was forced to exit after youths surged towards the front rows occupied by senior leaders. Calm was later restored following intervention by the clergy.

Odinga urged religious leaders to take a more active role in reconciling party figures.

“Please call our senior politicians… and sit… and see how you can bring these people together. Put a mediation team that can support this,” she said, appealing directly to bishops and clergy present.

She also challenged senior party figures and trustees, including Amos Wako, to step forward and help stabilise the party.

“Don’t sit on the fence… come out, sit together with this clergy and let us see how we can bring back this party,” she said, warning that inaction could worsen the situation.

Odinga further addressed ODM leaders, questioning criticism directed at calls for unity.

“Why should you castigate us? Because I want people to come back together. What is wrong?” she posed.

She warned that without unity, party ambitions could be undermined.

“There’s no table without unity, we will go nowhere when we are not one united,” she said, underscoring the urgency of reconciliation efforts within the party.

Homabay County Governor and Chairperson of the ODM party, Gladys Wanga, who also attended the burial reaffirmed the party’s political direction, emphasizing unity and clarity of purpose within its support base.

She declared that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) remains firmly aligned within the current broad-based government while positioning itself strategically for the future.

“As a community, as a party...we know where we have come from, and we know where we are going, and we are not going to be confused along the way. We are in the broad West government,” Wanga said.

She asserted that ODM will either form the next government or be part of the coalition that forms the government.

“ODM party will either be the government or will be part of the coalition that forms the next government in the Republic of Kenya,” Wanga asserted.