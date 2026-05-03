ODM to hold retreat in Mombasa amid tensions and talks with UDA

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is set to hold a high-stakes retreat in Mombasa from Sunday through to Tuesday, bringing together top party organs amid rising internal tensions.

The meeting will convene members of the National Executive Committee, the parliamentary group and elected governors at a time when the party is grappling with internal pressure and weighing possible engagement talks with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Party insiders say the retreat forms part of ODM’s broader activation drive aimed at strengthening internal structures and expanding its grassroots reach across the country.

Discussions at the retreat are expected to focus on refining strategy, sharpening mobilisation efforts on the ground and responding to concerns raised during recent youth engagement forums held in several counties.

The gathering also comes against a backdrop of growing unease within sections of the party over its current direction. Leaders are expected to deliberate on how to manage emerging discontent while maintaining cohesion within the outfit, as divisions threaten to undermine its unity.

Central to the discussions will be the anticipated talks with UDA, led by President William Ruto, as ODM weighs its next political steps in an evolving landscape. The prospect of such engagement has sparked mixed reactions within the party, further highlighting the need for internal consensus.

ODM has in recent weeks faced open challenges from the rival Linda Mwananchi faction, whose leaders have intensified pressure on the party leadership while laying claim to key positions.

Siaya County Governor James Orengo associated with the Linda Mwananchi faction had declared himself ODM party leader and questioned the legitimacy of Oburu Odinga’s election.

However, ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga firmly dismissed the claims, insisting that party structures were followed.

“ODM has structures and recently, through the Special Delegates Conference, delegates endorsed Oburu as party leader. The rest is just noise,” she said.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo cautioned that the manner in which the party manages its internal differences might have some unforeseen effects.

“Our mistreatment of Sifuna is what has made Sifuna a hero. So let us be careful the way we are dealing with our issues,” she said, referring to the embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

The retreat is therefore expected to play a crucial role in shaping ODM’s immediate political trajectory, as leaders seek to steady the party, address dissent and chart a unified path forward.