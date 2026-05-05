Sifuna’s political rise grounded in action, not labels, says Manyora

Political analyst Professor Herman Manyora has pushed back against claims that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna lacks political strength, arguing that his growing influence within party politics is rooted in long-standing involvement and active engagement in national debates.

Speaking during a Tuesday interview on Radio Generation, Manyora said Sifuna’s visibility in politics should not be dismissed, noting that his current standing is tied to his roles within party structures and his public defence of party positions.

According to him, Sifuna’s rise is not accidental, but shaped by his early entry into the Orange Democratic Movement and the responsibilities he has carried over time in representing and defending party ideas.

“This is not in support of Sifuna. It’s in support of the truth,” he said, adding that Sifuna “has started significantly because he was in a significant political party and held a significant position. He’s not a nobody coming from nowhere.”

The analyst maintained that Sifuna’s role in political debates has contributed to his national profile, especially through his consistent participation in party defence and ideological discussions within the political space.

“He was in a significant political party and held a significant position. The position he took in defending his party and the ideas he had, they are consequential,” the analyst said, emphasizing that visibility in political discourse often translates into long-term relevance.

Manyora further said that political influence is often built through sustained participation and not instant recognition, arguing that Sifuna’s continued presence in national conversations places him among active political players whose influence grows over time.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna address resident of Kakamega after their Linda Mwananchi rally at Amalemba Grounds on Saturday./HANDOUT Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna address resident of Kakamega after their Linda Mwananchi rally at Amalemba Grounds on Saturday./HANDOUT Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna address resident of Kakamega after their Linda Mwananchi rally at Amalemba Grounds on Saturday./HANDOUT

His remarks come at a time when Sifuna’s political profile has been rising within the “Linda Mwananchi” movement, where he has been listed among key leaders shaping its direction and messaging.

Sifuna’s engagement in the movement began in early February 2026, after internal tensions within the Orange Democratic Movement escalated. He emerged as one of the prominent voices of a youthful group within the party that has been pushing for renewed direction ahead of the 2027 elections.

The movement gained public attention when he joined Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo in launching grassroots “Linda Mwananchi” activities focused on citizen-centred political mobilisation.

The first major public gathering took place on February 15, 2026, in Kitengela, marking the start of countrywide rallies that have since expanded into structured outreach programs.

The initiative later grew into organised mobilisation efforts and online registration drives, with Sifuna positioning himself as part of a reform-minded group within the party structure.

He has maintained that the movement is focused on citizens’ interests, stressing that it should not be controlled by elite political negotiations but should instead reflect the voice of ordinary people.

Sifuna has also encouraged supporters to take part in online registration campaigns, saying they are meant to show real political strength beyond physical rallies and online debates.

He has argued that organised voter participation remains a key factor in determining political outcomes, noting that elections are ultimately decided by numbers rather than rhetoric.

Manyora also pointed to electoral participation as the clearest measure of political strength, saying recognition in politics becomes clearer when leaders face voters directly. “If Sifuna is on the ballot, that’s when you know he is a lawyer,” he said, using the idea of elections as the final test of political relevance.

The analyst added that Kenya’s political history shows that leaders often rise gradually through consistent engagement rather than sudden popularity, warning against dismissing emerging figures too early.

He said political influence tends to grow through participation in structured competition and continued interaction with public sentiment over time.

In his view, Sifuna’s involvement in national debates shows that he is already part of the country’s active political landscape and cannot be ignored in discussions about future leadership.

Manyora argued that politicians who begin from strong party platforms and consistently defend ideas often build lasting influence, regardless of how they are initially viewed by the public.

He added that political judgment should focus on actual participation rather than assumptions, noting that leaders often evolve depending on shifting political moods and national circumstances.

The analyst concluded that Sifuna’s political path should be judged by his continued engagement in national politics and not by dismissive opinions, insisting that political reality is shaped by action, visibility, and public interaction.