What is at stake for Uhuru Kenyatta in proposed benefits withdrawal

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta could lose a wide range of retirement benefits if a motion in Parliament seeking to withdraw his entitlements succeeds, setting up a major political and legal test over former Heads of State privileges in Kenya.

The proposal, moved by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, targets the full package currently enjoyed by the former President, including monthly payments, allowances, state services, and other official support provided under the law.

Under the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, Uhuru Kenyatta receives a monthly pension of about Sh1.1 million, which is 80 per cent of the salary of the sitting President, currently Sh1.44 million.

He is also entitled to a gratuity equal to one year’s salary for each term served. With two terms in office, this amounts to about Sh40 million.

In addition, he gets Sh200,000 monthly as entertainment allowance and Sh300,000 as house allowance, meant to cater for both an urban and rural residence. The housing allowance is pegged at 23 per cent of the current President’s salary.

He further receives Sh200,000 monthly for fuel and another Sh300,000 for utilities such as water, electricity, and telephone services.

His retirement package also includes official vehicles, with entitlement to two new cars of his choice, replaceable every three years, alongside two four-wheel drive vehicles also replaced within the same period. The vehicles must meet engine capacity requirements between 3000cc and 3400cc.

Medical cover is fully provided for both local and overseas treatment, extending to his spouse and children below 18 years.

He is also assigned official staff, including two personal assistants, four secretaries, four messengers, and four drivers.

Security arrangements are part of the package, with the State required to provide a dedicated protection unit whose size is determined by the Cabinet Secretary for national security in consultation with the retired President. His residences in both urban and rural areas are also secured under state arrangements.

Additional domestic staff include four cooks, four housekeepers, four gardeners, four laundry staff, and four cleaners.

The State also funds office operations, vehicle maintenance, and travel allowances, including up to four international trips per year, each not exceeding two weeks.

He also retains a diplomatic passport for himself and his spouse, as well as access to VIP lounges at airports across the country.

If the motion by Cherargei passes with a two-thirds majority in Parliament, all these benefits could be withdrawn.