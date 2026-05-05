Kenya Rugby mourns ex-Lionesses head coach Felix “Ade” Oloo

Former Kenya Lionesses head coach Felix “Ade” Oloo has died, bringing to an end the life of a widely respected figure in Kenyan rugby who played a major role in both men’s and women’s game development.

In a statement released by Kenya Rugby on May 5, 2026, the union confirmed Oloo’s death and described him as a respected coach and former player known in rugby circles as “Ade” or “Mwalimu.” The statement noted that he built his career through Nakuru RFC before moving into national team roles and broader rugby development work.

Oloo is remembered for his deep involvement in grassroots rugby and his strong push for the growth of women’s rugby in Kenya. According to Kenya Rugby, his influence went beyond coaching, as he was also known for leadership, mentorship, and shaping the development of young players across different levels of the sport.

His rugby journey included a long playing career at Nakuru RFC that lasted about 15 years from 2003 to 2017. During this time, he was part of squads that won Kenya Cup titles in the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons. He also lifted the Enterprise Cup and took part in local competitions such as the Bamburi Super Series.

After retiring from active play, Oloo moved into coaching at Nakuru RFC, where he worked with both men’s and women’s teams. His focus was on rebuilding systems, strengthening player development pathways, and supporting the growth of young talent from the grassroots level.

He later rose to the national stage after being appointed head coach of the Kenya Lionesses 7s and 15s teams. Under his leadership, the women’s national side reached a major milestone by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, a moment that remains one of the highlights of his coaching career.

During his tenure, the Lionesses also featured in several international competitions, including the Africa Women’s tournaments, the Dubai 7s Invitational, and the Elgon Cup. Kenya Rugby noted that he achieved these milestones “despite limited resources,” highlighting his ability to build competitive teams under difficult conditions.

Oloo is also credited with helping set up stronger development structures within women’s rugby, a move that played a key role in improving the Lionesses’ competitiveness at both continental and global levels.

Former players and colleagues have described him as a dedicated mentor who valued discipline, structure, and continuous player growth. His passing has been described as a major loss to the rugby community in Kenya, where he is remembered for his long service to the sport and commitment to nurturing talent at all levels.