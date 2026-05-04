Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump says the United States will today launch “Project Freedom” to help escort neutral ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, amid escalating tensions in the region that have disrupted global shipping routes.

In a statement on social media on Sunday, Trump said countries from around the world had appealed to Washington for assistance in freeing vessels “locked up in the Strait of Hormuz” despite having “absolutely nothing to do” with the ongoing conflict.

He described the operation as a humanitarian intervention aimed at protecting innocent crews and restoring trade flows.

“We will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” he said.

The US president added that many of the stranded ships are facing deteriorating conditions.

“Many of these ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for large-scale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner,” he noted, framing the mission as a response to an urgent humanitarian need.

President Trump also pointed to ongoing diplomatic engagement with Iran, saying his representatives were holding “very positive discussions” that could “lead to something very positive for all.”

He suggested the initiative could serve as a goodwill gesture in a conflict that has seen months of heightened hostility.

However, he issued a stark warning to any party that might attempt to disrupt the operation.

“If, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but vital oil shipping corridor linking the Persian Gulf to global markets, has long been a flashpoint in regional tensions. The current crisis follows months of confrontation tied to a broader conflict involving Iran and its regional adversaries, with maritime security increasingly at risk.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, several incidents have been reported in and around the strait, including the seizure of commercial vessels, drone and missile threats, and the deployment of naval forces by multiple countries. Shipping traffic has slowed significantly as insurers raise premiums and operators avoid the route altogether.

The strait handles roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply, making any disruption a major concern for global energy markets.