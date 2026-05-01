US slaps sanctions on Ex-DRC President Kabila over M23 rebel links

The United States has imposed sanctions on former Democratic Republic of the Congo president Joseph Kabila, accusing him of supporting armed groups fueling conflict and instability in the country’s volatile eastern region.

In a statement released Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said Kabila was sanctioned for backing the March 23 Movement (M23) and its political-military coalition, the Congo River Alliance (AFC), both of which are implicated in ongoing violence in eastern DRC.

M23, described by U.S. authorities as a Rwanda-backed armed group, has seized large swathes of territory, including key cities such as Goma and Bukavu.

The group’s activities, alongside those of AFC, have been linked to widespread civilian deaths and a deepening displacement crisis.

“President Donald Trump is paving the way for peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and he has been clear that those who continue to sow instability will be held accountable,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“Treasury will continue to use its full range of tools to support the integrity of the Washington Accords.”

The sanctions form part of broader U.S. efforts to reinforce the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity, a deal brokered in December 2025 between the DRC and Rwanda aimed at stabilising the region and promoting economic integration.

According to the Treasury, Kabila has provided financial and political support to AFC and encouraged defections from the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) to bolster rebel ranks.

He is also accused of attempting to coordinate attacks against government forces from outside the country, though the effort was unsuccessful.

Kabila, who ruled the DRC from 2001 to 2019, has previously faced criticism for extending his presidency beyond constitutional limits by delaying elections.

U.S. officials say he returned to the DRC in 2025 and has since resided in Goma under the protection of M23 forces.

The sanctions freeze any assets Kabila may hold within U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit American individuals and entities from engaging in transactions with him.

The measures also extend to any companies or entities in which he holds a majority stake.

Washington warned that both U.S. and foreign individuals risk civil or criminal penalties for violating the sanctions regime, which is enforced under Executive Order 13413, as amended.

The move comes amid escalating tensions in eastern DRC, where multiple armed groups have mobilised in response to M23’s advances, further complicating an already fragile security situation.

U.S. officials reiterated that sanctions are intended not as punishment, but as a tool to change behaviour and encourage compliance with peace efforts.

“The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior,” the Treasury said.

The latest action underscores growing international pressure on actors accused of undermining stability in the mineral-rich region, as diplomatic and military efforts continue to contain the conflict and prevent further humanitarian fallout.