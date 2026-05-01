Raila’s ex-aide demands apology, damages from Gachagua over defamation claims

Late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ex-aide, Dennis Onyango, has issued a 48-hour demand to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, seeking a public apology, retraction and damages over alleged defamatory remarks made at a public rally in Mombasa.

In a letter dated April 30, 2026, the law firm Oringe Waswa & Opany Advocates acting on his behalf accuses Gachagua of making statements that falsely linked Onyango to prior knowledge of harm to opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The remarks were reportedly made on or about April 28 during a rally at Tononoka Grounds and subsequently circulated widely across social and mainstream media platforms.

According to the demand letter, Gachagua is quoted as saying: “Najua mambo ya marehemu Raila Odinga… Director wake wa Communications, Dennis Onyango aliandika barua akisema kwamba kuna watu wanataka Raila afe… How did Dennis Onyango know that Raila would die or was dying?”

The lawyers argue that these statements carry grave defamatory implications.

“The said words meant and were understood to mean that our client had improper or suspicious foreknowledge of harm… and was complicit in, privy to, and/or connected with a sinister scheme,” the letter states.

They further contend that the remarks portrayed Onyango as dishonest and lacking integrity, thereby damaging his professional standing.

“The above imputations are gravely defamatory per se, striking not merely at reputation, but at character, morality, and professional standing at the core,” the lawyers wrote.

The demand asserts that the allegations are “entirely false, devoid of any factual foundation,” and were made either knowingly or recklessly without regard for the truth.

It adds that any reasonable person would interpret the statements as defamatory, exposing Onyango to “hatred, scandal, odium, contempt, and/or ridicule.”

The lawyers also take issue with the platform and stature of the speaker, noting that Gachagua’s position as a former Deputy President amplifies the weight of his words.

“You spoke not as a private individual, but as a national leader… fully aware that your statements would be received as credible and authoritative,” the letter states.

Highlighting the personal and professional impact, the advocates say the remarks have caused Onyango “distress, anxiety, hurt, and humiliation,” particularly given his reputation as a communications expert whose career depends on credibility and public trust.

The letter demands that Gachagua, within 48 hours, issue “a clear and unequivocal admission of liability,” publish an unconditional apology with equal prominence to the original remarks and retract the statements through the same platforms.

It also calls for a written undertaking to cease further defamatory publications and for negotiations on damages.

“Should you fail, refuse, and/or neglect to comply… we have firm instructions to commence legal proceedings against you without any further reference whatsoever,” the lawyers warn.