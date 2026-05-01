Ngirici removed as Kenya Seed Board chair after ditching UDA for Opposition

The National Treasury has ordered the immediate removal of Purity Wangui Ngirici as Chairperson and Director of the Kenya Seed Company Limited, according to an official letter dated April 30, 2026.

In the communication addressed to Managing Director Sammy Chepsiror, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi instructed the company to “process the immediate removal” of Ngirici from the board.

“The above subject refers,” the letter begins, before outlining the legal basis for the directive. It notes that the Kenya Seed Company is established under the Companies Act to manage seed production in the country and that its governance is guided by its Articles of Association.

Citing specific provisions, the Treasury points to Article 80, which provides for the appointment of directors with powers to oversee the company’s business, and Articles 97 and 98, which detail procedures for the removal and replacement of directors.

“Further, Article 97 of the establishing instrument provides the procedure for removal of a Director, while Article 98 empowers the Company or sponsor to replace and/or remove a Director,” the letter states.

The directive is explicit in its instructions: “In line with the above provisions in the Articles of Association, you are hereby advised to process the immediate removal of Ms. Purity Wangui Ngirici as Director and Chairman of the Board.”

The Treasury emphasised urgency, adding: “Please note the instructions are to be effected immediately. Further guidance on the same will be provided in due course.”

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Neither Ngirici nor the Kenya Seed Company had issued a public response by the time of publication.

The order for her removal comes after the former Kirinyaga Woman Representative announced that she had joined the "One Term" movement, saying she will vie for governor in 2027 on an opposition ticket.

Speaking at Kanjai in Ndia Constituency, Ngirici said she was open to joining former DP Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), Martha Karua’s People’s Liberation Party (PLP), Jubilee or the Democratic Party (DP).

“I will join any of those so long as it is in the opposition,” she said.

She insisted that Kirinyaga residents will not be sold out politically and will elect leaders of their choice.

“Some people should stop asking for votes while hiding behind other leaders. I will ask for the governor seat in 2027, and I will not be behind anybody,” Ngirici added.