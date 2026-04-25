Gachagua defends split opposition race in Ol Kalou by-election

Opposition parties will each field their own candidates in the Ol Kalou by-election instead of agreeing on a single nominee, former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Speaking during an interview with coastal radio stations on Friday, the Democracy for Citizens Party leader said the decision followed an internal assessment that the United Democratic Alliance is not strong enough to pose a real challenge in the contest.

He added that the coalition settled on allowing parties to compete freely while still remaining under the broader opposition arrangement.

“We have no opposition in Ol Kalou. The UDA is finished, and that is why we have decided that each constituent party within the United Opposition will field a candidate and compete among ourselves. It will be friendly fire; UDA is not a threat in any way.”

The remarks come as Jubilee and the Democracy for Citizens Party continue to disagree over who should field a candidate in the mini-poll.

In a statement dated April 22, 2026, Jubilee Secretary General Montalel Ole Kenta said the party has the strongest claim to the seat, noting that the late David Kiaraho, whose death led to the by-election, was elected on a Jubilee ticket.

Jubilee has also argued that it previously stepped aside in several by-elections, including Mbeere North, to support other opposition partners. It now wants the same consideration in Ol Kalou.

The party further pointed to the Emurua Dikirr by-election as an example of cooperation within the alliance, saying partners should respect such arrangements going forward.

However, DCP has dismissed Jubilee’s position and insists it is prepared to contest the seat directly.

Secretary General Hezron Obaga accused Jubilee of failing to honour earlier political understandings, saying DCP will not step aside in this race.

He cited the Narok North by-election, claiming DCP had a strong candidate but still faced competition from Jubilee. He also accused former Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni of undermining DCP during past contests.

Obaga said the party will not repeat what it considers past mistakes in Isiolo and Narok, stressing that DCP is an equal partner in the opposition.

The dispute is unfolding as DCP prepares for its primaries in Ol Kalou, where nine aspirants are vying for the party ticket.

Gachagua said the nomination exercise will be conducted openly and fairly to identify a strong candidate ahead of the by-election.