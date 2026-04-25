Kip Keino Classic: Rising star Wanza destroys field in 5,000m

Sports · Shadrack Andenga · April 25, 2026
Kip Keino Classic: Rising star Wanza destroys field in 5,000m
Diana Wanza pictured, winning the Kipkeino Classic on April 24, 2026, in Nairobi. PHOTO/Kipkeino Classic Media
In Summary

Wanza who raced to victory in a personal best time of 15:28.91 said that she will lead Kenya’s charge at the upcoming Africa senior Athletics championships in 10,000m.

Diana Wanza’s rise continued unabated as she destroyed the field to win the women's 5,000m race at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Friday.

Fresh from winning 10,000m final at the Kenyan trials for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships a fortnight ago, Wanza who raced to victory in a personal best time of 15:28.91 said that she will lead Kenya’s charge at the upcoming Africa senior Athletics championships in 10,000m, beat her previous career best time of 15:52.04 from last year's Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting held at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

“I really want to thank the roaring fans for this performance. Every cheer pushed me even when I was alone at the front,” said Wanza, who dropped the field with six laps to go.

Latest Stories

“This is a good sign as we head to Ghana. It shows I have good speed,” said Wanza, who hopes to win the Africa 10,000m title.

“The title shall come to Kenya with good preparations,” said Wanza, an education graduate from Kenyatta University, who trains in Ngong, Kajiado County.

The Africa Senior Athletics Championships is scheduled for May 12-17 in Accra, Ghana.

Tags

Kip Keino Classic AK Wanza

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

More Latest Stories

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Top Stories

  2. 5
    Sports

  3. 6
    Top Stories

  4. 7
    Top Stories

  5. 8
    Top Stories

  6. 9
    Top Stories

  7. 10
    Top Stories

  8. 11
    Top Stories

  9. 12
    Top Stories

  10. 13
    Breaking

  11. 14
    Top Stories

  12. 15
    Top Stories

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.