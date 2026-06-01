Odira finishes third at Rabat Diamond League

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Odira finishes third at Rabat Diamond League
Kenya's Lilian Odira pictured far right on May 31, 2026, during the 800 m of the Rabat Diamond League
In Summary

Odira clocked 1:57.27 in a highly competitive race won by Switzerland's Audrey Werro, who crossed the finish line in 1:56.56. Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma finished second in 1:57.24, narrowly edging out the Kenyan star.

Reigning women's 800m world champion Lilian Odira finished third at the Rabat Diamond League meeting on Sunday at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, part of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Morocco.

Odira clocked 1:57.27 in a highly competitive race won by Switzerland's Audrey Werro, who crossed the finish line in 1:56.56. Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma finished second in 1:57.24, narrowly edging out the Kenyan star.

Ahead of the event, Odira had expressed her desire to qualify for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and continue improving her performances as she builds towards future major championships, including the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"My aim is to qualify for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in June, but most importantly is to improve my personal best time," Odira said last week during the Athletics Kenya Prison Services Track and Field Championships at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

At the championships, she competed in the women's 400m, 800m and 1500m, winning all three events.

Her third-place finish in Rabat marked an improvement from her season opener at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, where she finished second in 1:59.15.

Odira enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2025 when she claimed gold in the women's 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, setting a personal best time of 1:54.62.

Looking ahead, the Kenyan middle-distance runner says her focus remains on securing qualification for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, before turning her attention to the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary later in the season.

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Morocco AK Lilian Odira Rabat Diamond League

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