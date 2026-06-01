Lota victorious at DMSC Round 2 in Machakos

Javed Lota of Mombasa-based Lota Motorsports Team emerged victorious in Round 2 of the Delta Motorsports Club (DMSC) Time Attack series held at Machakos People's Park Track on Sunday.

Lota's consistent pace throughout the day earned him first place, marking his maiden victory of the 2026 DMSC Tarmac Series season and boosting his championship ambitions.

Moses Mwendwa mounted a strong challenge in the final session but ultimately settled for second place.

Earlier in the season, Round 1 was held at Whistling Morans Racertrack, where Ian Duncan claimed victory ahead of the rest of the field.

With the championship standings now reshaped, drivers will shift their focus to Round 3 as the battle for the title intensifies.

The Delta Motorsports Club Time Attack Series continues to attract strong entries and growing crowds, further cementing its status as one of Kenya's premier motorsport competitions.