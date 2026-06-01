DCI arrests suspected drug trafficker, seizes 1,600 rolls of bhang in Bomet

Crime · Chrispho Owuor ·
DCI arrests suspected drug trafficker, seizes 1,600 rolls of bhang in Bomet
Bernard Marwa, a 35-year-old suspected drug trafficker, was arrested by DCI detectives on Sunday, May 31, 2026, and found in possession of 1,600 rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang). PHOTO/DCI
In Summary

According to the DCI, detectives “arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered eight bags containing approximately one thousand six hundred (1,600) rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang) during an intelligence-led operation within Bomet County.”

A suspected drug trafficker has been arrested in Bomet County after detectives intercepted a vehicle carrying approximately 1,600 rolls of cannabis sativa, bringing to an end a pursuit that began when the driver allegedly ignored orders to stop and attempted to flee.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrest was made on Sunday during an intelligence-led operation conducted along the Silibwet–Bomet Road.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Bernard Marwa, was driving a Toyota Succeed registration number KDR 477X when detectives moved in following intelligence reports linking the vehicle to suspected drug trafficking activities.

According to the DCI, detectives “arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered eight bags containing approximately one thousand six hundred (1,600) rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang) during an intelligence-led operation within Bomet County.”

Investigators said officers signalled the vehicle to stop, but the driver allegedly ignored the instructions and sped away, triggering a chase.

The DCI stated that “upon being signalled to stop, the driver defied the officers' orders and sped off towards Kapsimotwa Shopping Centre, prompting a pursuit.”

The pursuit continued until the suspects reached an area where the road became too narrow for the vehicle to proceed.

According to investigators, “the chase came to an abrupt end when the vehicle reached a narrow road, forcing the occupants to abandon it and flee on foot.”

Authorities said there were three occupants inside the vehicle. While two passengers managed to escape during the operation, detectives arrested the driver.

The DCI noted that “while two unidentified passengers managed to escape, detectives apprehended the driver.”

Following the arrest, officers searched the abandoned vehicle and recovered eight bags loaded with the narcotic substance.

The agency said that “a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the eight bags, each containing approximately two hundred (200) rolls of the narcotic substance.”

The recovery brought the total number of seized rolls to approximately 1,600.

Detectives have since detained both the narcotics and the vehicle as exhibits while investigations continue.

According to the DCI, the recovered drugs and motor vehicle have been secured as evidence as officers continue efforts to identify and arrest the two suspects who escaped during the operation.

The agency further indicated that Bernard Marwa has already been processed and is expected to be presented before court.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to crack down on the trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs across the country.

Investigations remain active as detectives seek to establish the source of the narcotics, their intended destination and the identities of the two suspects who fled.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the seized consignment is linked to a wider trafficking network, but detectives say further inquiries are ongoing and additional arrests could follow.

Tags

Bomet County Drug Trafficking Cannabis Bhang vehicle pursuit Bernard Marwa

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