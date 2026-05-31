Nyong’o calls for unity, dialogue as political activity builds ahead of 2027

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has urged Kenyans to embrace dialogue, unity and issue-based politics, saying the country’s future depends on leaders and citizens working together despite their political differences.

Speaking during an ODM party rally in Kisumu on Sunday, Nyong’o said Kenya has a shared destiny and called for greater engagement between leaders and the public, stressing that meaningful discussions should be guided by listening and the exchange of ideas rather than political rivalry.

He said leaders should be willing to hear the views of citizens, noting that nation-building requires contributions from all sides.

“Your information, your ideas are important as ours, so let us be quiet and listen to each other to build this nation,” he said.

The governor maintained that unity should remain at the centre of the country's development agenda, arguing that differences in opinion should help build agreement rather than create divisions.

“Unity does not mean that we disagree, but we disagree to agree,” he said.

Nyong’o also pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects as evidence of progress, citing the expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway to Kisumu as an example of development that should inform national discussions.

“You just saw recently when the President launched the standard gauge railway coming up to Kisumu,” he said.

According to the governor, public debate should focus on tangible results and development outcomes instead of political emotions. He urged Kenyans to assess leadership based on what has been delivered and the impact of government programmes.

“We must be prepared to analyze what is happening in our nation and make judgment… not what we wish he could do, but what is being done in this nation to change it for a better future,” he said.

Nyong’o further underscored the role of political parties in governance, noting that governments around the world are formed through party structures.

He described the Orange Democratic Movement as an important institution in Kenya’s democratic space and called for continued efforts to strengthen and renew the party.

“We must be able to build our political party called the Orange Democratic Movement, founded by Raila Odinga,” he said.

The governor also spoke about the need for leadership transition and inclusivity within political parties, saying renewal should create opportunities for younger generations while maintaining party unity.

He noted that he has served in senior positions within ODM over the years and remains committed to supporting cohesion and growth within the party.

Nyong’o concluded by urging political leaders to move away from sentiment-driven politics and instead focus on policies and development programmes that improve the lives of citizens, while encouraging continued dialogue across political divides.

His remarks come as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election, with parties and leaders increasingly positioning themselves for the contest.