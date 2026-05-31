Mombasa County orders countywide fire safety inspections for learning institutions

The Mombasa County Government has ordered an immediate countywide fire safety inspection of all learning institutions following the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County, in a move aimed at tightening emergency preparedness and preventing similar tragedies.

Governor Abdullswamad Sharrif Nassir directed that the exercise take effect immediately, covering all public and private learning institutions, including primary and secondary schools, colleges, universities and vocational training centres across the county.

In a statement dated May 29,2026, the county said the inspections will be conducted by the County Fire Department in collaboration with other agencies to assess compliance with safety standards.

“The exercise shall be undertaken by the County Fire Department in collaboration with relevant county agencies with the objective of assessing fire preparedness, emergency response systems, evacuation procedures, electrical safety standards and the general compliance of institutions with fire safety requirements,” the statement read.

The county further announced that schools and institutions will not be charged for the inspections, describing the exercise as a public safety intervention rather than a revenue-generating activity.

“His Excellency the Governor has further directed that no fees or inspection charges shall be levied against schools and learning institutions during this countywide exercise,” the statement added.

Governor Nassir said the initiative is intended to safeguard learners and staff and strengthen disaster preparedness in education institutions.

“This intervention is aimed at safeguarding the lives of learners, teaching staff and non-teaching staff while strengthening disaster preparedness and prevention measures across all institutions of learning in the county,” he said.

Institutional heads have been urged to cooperate with inspection teams as the exercise gets underway immediately.

The directive comes amid growing national concern over fire safety in boarding schools following the tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

Authorities confirmed that 16 students died in the incident, while 79 others were injured. Of those injured, 71 have since been discharged, seven remain in stable condition in hospital, and one was picked up by a parent.

Police have since arrested eight suspects in connection with the inferno as investigations continue to establish the cause of the fire.

The tragedy has intensified calls for stricter enforcement of fire safety standards in schools nationwide, with county governments now moving to strengthen oversight mechanisms.