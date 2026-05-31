Ruto pledges Sh100m and 2:1 matching for Rhino Ark Endowment Fund

President William Ruto has pledged increased government support for conservation efforts, announcing that the State will match contributions to the Rhino Ark Endowment Fund at a two-to-one ratio and committing Sh100 million to the initiative aimed at strengthening environmental protection across the country.

Speaking on Sunday at the Rhino Charge prize-giving ceremony held in Samburu County, the President praised the long-running conservation event, saying it had become one of the most impactful environmental initiatives in Kenya’s history.

“For 37 years, you chargers, sponsors, and officials alike have shown a dedication and determination that is simply unprecedented,” he said, adding that the competition goes beyond sport and serves a national purpose.

He highlighted the environmental gains achieved through the Rhino Ark programme, noting that “853 kilometers of electric fencing stand guard over our most vital ecosystems,” which he said protect forests that function as “water towers of Kenya” supporting agriculture, energy generation, fisheries and manufacturing.

The President stressed that conservation must be sustained through long-term financing mechanisms, welcoming the establishment of the Rhino Ark Endowment Fund.

He said the government would “double that commitment” made by private partners, reinforcing public-private collaboration in environmental protection.

“For every one shilling you have committed, we will commit two shillings,” he said.

He further called for expanded investment in reforestation, announcing a national tree-planting drive targeting 1 billion trees this year.

“We target to plant 1 billion trees this year,” he said, adding that a national exercise would be held between September and October to support the campaign.

The President also announced the creation of an integrated natural resource management secretariat in his office to coordinate environmental policy across government agencies. He said the aim was to ensure better alignment in managing Kenya’s forests and natural ecosystems, which he described as central to the country’s economic stability.

During the event, he praised Rhino Charge participants for what he termed their contribution to conservation through endurance-based competition in difficult terrain.

“This is not sport in its purest or most demanding form… it is worn on punishing terrain through ravines and across rocks,” he said, noting that the event combines competition with environmental stewardship.

The President also used the platform to reflect on broader social issues, urging parents to take responsibility for mentoring children.

“Our children is not the responsibility of government alone. It is first and foremost the responsibility of parents,” he said, linking family values to national development.

He also lauded ongoing development efforts in Samburu County, including improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and pledged continued collaboration with local leaders to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

The Rhino Charge, organised annually by Rhino Ark, is a fundraising motorsport event designed to support environmental conservation, particularly the construction and maintenance of electric fences protecting mountain ecosystems.

The event, first launched in 1989, has since raised billions of shillings for conservation projects and is widely recognised for combining off-road endurance racing with environmental fundraising.

According to Rhino Ark, proceeds from the Rhino Charge have contributed significantly to the construction of hundreds of kilometres of electric fencing across key water catchment areas, helping reduce human-wildlife conflict and protect biodiversity.

The initiative is regarded as one of Kenya’s most successful public-private conservation partnerships, drawing support from both local and international sponsors.

The government’s latest commitment is expected to further expand these efforts as Kenya intensifies climate resilience and reforestation programmes amid increasing environmental pressures.