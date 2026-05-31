Police arrest two in Nairobi, recover 22 mobile phones linked to stolen handset

Police in Nairobi on Saturday arrested two suspects and recovered 22 mobile phones following an investigation triggered by a social media advert featuring a handset reported stolen along Ngong Road.

According to police, the breakthrough came after a woman whose phone had been stolen at a school along Ngong Road spotted an online advertisement displaying a handset that closely resembled her missing device. She immediately alerted law enforcement officers, prompting the launch of an investigation.

Using mobile phone tracking technology, detectives traced the signal of the device to a building near Khoja Stage in Nairobi's Central Business District.

What began as an effort to recover a single stolen handset soon led to a much larger operation.

Police said that upon entering the premises, officers recovered the complainant's phone alongside several other high-value mobile devices suspected to have been stolen from members of the public.

“Inside, police recovered the complainant's handset together with several other assorted high-value mobile phones, most of which are suspected to have been stolen from unsuspecting members of the public,” NPS said in a statement.

Two suspects found inside the building were arrested and taken into custody as investigations continue into what authorities believe could be a wider criminal network dealing in stolen phones.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a total of 22 mobile phones, delivering what police described as a significant setback to individuals profiting from stolen property.

Authorities hailed the recovery as an example of how technology and public vigilance can work together to combat crime.

“The successful operation underscores the growing role of technology in crime detection and highlights the importance of public vigilance,” police said.

The National Police Service said the case demonstrates how information provided by members of the public can help investigators disrupt criminal enterprises and recover stolen property.

Police have urged Kenyans to continue reporting suspicious activities through the nearest police station, emergency numbers 999 and 911, or via the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' toll-free #FichuaKwaDCI hotline.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the ownership of the recovered devices and determine whether additional suspects may be linked to the operation.