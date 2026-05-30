Ghana Parliament passes bill criminalising LGBTQ+ identity, awaits presidential approval

Ghana’s Parliament has approved a controversial bill that criminalises identifying as LGBTQ+ and introduces strict penalties for same-sex relations and related activities, setting the stage for further debate as the legislation awaits presidential approval.

Lawmakers passed the bill that not only targets sexual relations between people of the same sex but also makes it an offence to publicly identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

Those found guilty of identifying as LGBTQ+ could face up to three years in prison. The legislation also introduces a “duty to report” requirement, compelling members of the public to report prohibited acts to the police.

The bill, which still requires the approval of President John Dramani Mahama to become law, was backed by strong pressure from religious leaders who have consistently pushed for tougher action against LGBTQ+ rights since he assumed office last year. Advocates of the legislation argue that it is meant to reinforce what they describe as national values.

In Parliament, the bill’s sponsor Reverend John Ntim Fordjour defended the legislation, saying it strengthens existing laws. He stated that it would make the legal framework “more robust, more encompassing, and more stringent in dealing with the practices of LGBTQI”.

The bill also extends penalties to those described as “allies”, a term used for individuals who support LGBTQ+ people. Such individuals could also face prison sentences under the proposed law. However, exemptions were included for professionals in law, media, and healthcare who engage with LGBTQ+ issues in the course of their work, including reporting or providing medical services.

President Mahama has yet to give his final decision on the bill, but he has previously expressed support for its direction. Shortly after taking office, he said: "I believe in the principles and values that only two genders exist – man and woman. And that marriage is between a man and a woman."

The bill has drawn sharp criticism from international human rights groups. Human Rights Watch warned that the legislation puts lives at risk and promotes fear within society, saying it encourages “encouraging citizens to surveil and denounce one another”.

Same-sex relationships are already prohibited in Ghana under colonial-era laws inherited from British rule. A similar bill passed in 2024 failed to become law after former President Nana Akufo-Addo did not sign it amid legal challenges.

The development places Ghana among several African countries tightening laws against LGBTQ+ rights. In Senegal, lawmakers recently approved legislation prescribing up to 10 years in prison for same-sex sexual acts and criminalising the promotion of homosexuality.

Uganda has also enacted some of the strictest measures in the region, including a death penalty provision for certain same-sex offences introduced in 2023.