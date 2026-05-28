First batch of 300 Ghanaians return home from South Africa amid Xenophobic tensions

The first batch of Ghanaian nationals evacuated from South Africa following rising anti-immigrant tensions arrived in Accra on Wednesday, as the Ghanaian government moved to bring home hundreds of citizens caught up in renewed violence and threats targeting foreigners.

Nearly 300 returnees landed at Kotoka International Airport aboard the first repatriation flight organised by the government, with Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa personally receiving them as patriotic songs played across the airport.

The evacuation exercise comes after growing fears among African migrants living in South Africa, where protests and violence against both documented and undocumented foreigners have escalated in recent weeks. Ghana expects about 800 of its nationals to return home under the programme.

For many of the returnees, the journey home marked the end of weeks of fear and uncertainty.

"It has never been easy for us in South Africa over the past few weeks," Victor Atsu Togbe, one of the returnees, told AFP after landing in Accra.

"We want to thank the Ghanaian government for taking us out of the lion's den."

South Africa has for years attracted migrants from across the continent due to its relatively developed economy and job opportunities. However, the country has also experienced repeated outbreaks of xenophobic unrest, often linked to frustrations over unemployment, poverty and crime.

The latest tensions intensified after a video circulating on social media allegedly showed a Ghanaian man being assaulted, sparking anger and concern among Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

Addressing the returnees at the airport, Ablakwa assured them that the government would continue protecting citizens living abroad.

"Wherever Ghanaians are, we will make sure you are protected," he said.

The minister revealed that 26 of those on the flight had previously been detained by South African authorities over immigration violations.

According to South Africa's Border Management Authority, about 90 percent of the travellers were undocumented migrants, with many accused of overstaying their visas by more than 30 days, while others allegedly remained in the country for more than a year after their permits expired.

However, Ghana's High Commissioner in South Africa has faulted South African authorities for delays and backlogs in processing immigration renewals for migrants trying to regularise their stay.

Ablakwa also announced that the government would provide psycho-social support and financial reintegration packages to help the returnees settle back home.

"If you mess around with Ghanaians anywhere in the world, thinking that they are orphaned or nobody cares about them, you are mistaken," he said.

"And you are making a mess of yourself."

The latest developments have reignited debate across Africa over migration, xenophobia and the treatment of African migrants despite continued calls for continental unity.

Fears of more violence have continued to grow following threats issued by a citizen-led group demanding that undocumented migrants leave South Africa by June 30.

Earlier this month, hundreds of migrants from countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Somalia reportedly sought refuge in the port city of Durban, claiming that locals had been moving door-to-door warning foreigners to leave before the deadline.

The South African government has maintained that it is increasing operations against undocumented immigrants, while at the same time urging citizens not to take the law into their own hands.

Official statistics show that more than three million foreigners live in South Africa, representing about 5.1 percent of the country's population. Most of them come from countries within the Southern African Development Community bloc