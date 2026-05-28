Kibicho shuts down 2027 comeback talk, rules out elective politics

Former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho will not be on the ballot in 2027, shutting down growing political talk linking him to a possible return to elective politics.

The former powerful government official has been the subject of increasing speculation in political circles, with his name frequently mentioned as a possible contender for both county and national leadership positions in the next General Election.

The debate had gained momentum in recent months, driven by his long service in government and influence during the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He addressed the matter during a live television interview on Wednesday night, May 27, 2026, where he was pressed on whether he was preparing for a political comeback.

“The answer is no,” Kibicho stated flatly. “I am not going to run for any office.”

Kibicho, who previously held one of the most influential dockets in the Interior ministry, said his decision is informed by his belief in allowing younger leaders to take up space in national leadership.

He said discussions on youth empowerment and the growing political voice of Gen Z must be matched with real action from leaders who have already served at the top level.

“And the reason is… you know this thing we are talking about Gen Zs, we are talking about youth empowerment, we must actually believe it and practice it,” Kibicho pointed out.

He added that holding on to political office at his stage would contradict the message of leadership renewal that is increasingly being promoted in the country.

“If it was during those old days, I would be retired because I am past 55.”

Kibicho also reflected on his early rise in public service, recalling how former President Mwai Kibaki appointed him to a senior role at a relatively young age, which he said shaped his current thinking on succession in leadership.

“Kibaki gave me an opportunity to be a PS when I was 42 years, I think I should allow the 42-year-olds to lead and that’s my reasoning,” Kibicho concluded.

His remarks now firmly close the door on speculation that had linked him to a possible return to elective politics in 2027, as attention shifts to emerging contenders ahead of the polls.