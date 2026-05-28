Uganda closes DR Congo border after Ebola cases spread

East African Bloc · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Uganda closes DR Congo border after Ebola cases spread
Dieudonné Sezabo (R), a health worker, gestures as he asks for help in transporting a patient (2nd L) suspected of having Ebola, who was brought by motorcycle taxi to the Rwampara Hospital in Ituri, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 26, 2026. PHOTO/AFP
In Summary

Uganda has already recorded seven cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola since the outbreak was first detected in the DRC on May 15.

Uganda has temporarily shut its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo after an Ebola outbreak in the neighbouring country raised fresh health concerns across the region.

The move was announced on Wednesday by Uganda’s Health Ministry as authorities stepped up efforts to prevent the spread of the virus into the country. Uganda has already recorded seven cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola since the outbreak was first detected in the DRC on May 15.

Speaking to reporters, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine said the border closure had taken effect immediately as part of emergency containment measures.

"Uganda is temporarily closing the border with the DRC with immediate effect," Atwine said.

She noted that only a few categories would be allowed to cross under strict conditions.

"The only exceptions are for authorised Ebola response teams, humanitarian operations, food and cargo transportation, and security under strict health screening and monitoring protocols," she said.

Uganda also announced tighter health controls for people entering the country from the DRC. According to Atwine, all arrivals from the neighbouring country will now undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and district surveillance teams.

Authorities further directed schools located near the border to carry out regular health checks on learners as part of efforts to quickly detect possible infections.

The latest measures come as the Ebola outbreak in the DRC continues to worsen. Official figures show the country has recorded more than 900 suspected cases and over 220 suspected deaths linked to the outbreak.

The World Health Organization has since declared the outbreak an international emergency, raising concern over the risk of the disease spreading across borders in the region.

Tags

Uganda Democratic Republic of Congo Ebola outbreak district surveillance teams.

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