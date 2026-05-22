WHO warns DRC Ebola outbreak may be far bigger than reported figures

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) could be much larger than current confirmed figures indicate, as health teams battle rising suspected infections amid ongoing violence and insecurity in the country's eastern region.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nearly 750 suspected Ebola cases and 177 suspected deaths had been recorded, cautioning that the situation remained fluid as surveillance and laboratory testing continued to improve.

In an update shared on Friday, Tedros said the figures were being revised as health authorities expanded detection and testing efforts in affected communities.

“These numbers are changing as surveillance efforts and laboratory testing is improving,” he noted.

The outbreak is centred in Ituri province, a region that has faced persistent armed conflict and insecurity, making it difficult for health workers and humanitarian agencies to reach affected populations and contain the spread of the disease.

Tedros said violence and insecurity continued to undermine response operations, slowing efforts to track infections and provide support to communities at risk.

To strengthen the response, WHO has deployed additional personnel to the affected area.

“Additional WHO personnel have deployed to Ituri, the epicentre of the outbreak, to support affected communities,” he said.

The WHO chief added that he remained in close contact with authorities in the DRC as efforts to control the outbreak continue.

“I am in regular contact with government officials to coordinate response actions,” he said.

The outbreak has also heightened concern in neighbouring countries, particularly Uganda, where cross-border cases linked to the regional spread of the virus have been reported.

Tedros, however, said the situation in Uganda remained stable, with no new infections or deaths recorded since the initial cases were confirmed.

“The situation in Uganda is currently stable, with two confirmed cases, and one death reported. There have been no new cases or deaths reported,” he said.

WHO is continuing to work with Ugandan authorities on prevention, surveillance and emergency response measures aimed at stopping further transmission.

“We are supporting the government with their prevention and response efforts,” Tedros added.

The Director-General also revealed that he had convened a briefing for member states to provide an update on the outbreak and ongoing response efforts.

“I have just convened a Member States briefing to update them on the ongoing response,” he said.

The latest outbreak has renewed concern over the ability of health systems in conflict-affected areas to respond effectively to highly infectious diseases. Health experts have repeatedly warned that insecurity, displacement and weak infrastructure can limit disease surveillance, contact tracing, treatment access and other containment measures.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids. Previous outbreaks in Central and West Africa have caused thousands of deaths, making rapid detection, isolation of cases, vaccination and community engagement key tools in controlling its spread.

Despite the challenges facing response teams in eastern DRC, WHO says it continues to work with governments and local communities to strengthen surveillance systems, expand laboratory testing and prevent further infections.

Tedros called for continued vigilance and international cooperation as authorities work to contain the outbreak under increasingly difficult conditions.