Postmortem: Rachel Wandeto suffered 85% burns, died from severe injuries

Investigations into the death of gospel singer Rachel Wandeto have confirmed that she died after suffering severe burn injuries during a violent attack in Nairobi’s Mwiki area, with fresh forensic details now guiding ongoing police inquiries.

A postmortem carried out on May 22, 2026, by Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor established that Wandeto sustained burns on 85 per cent of her body. She later died while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital after being admitted in critical condition.

Police reports indicate that the singer was assaulted by unknown attackers who then set her on fire before fleeing the scene. Emergency responders rushed her to hospital, but she did not survive the injuries.

At the Nairobi Funeral Home, where the examination was conducted, forensic experts collected DNA samples intended to support efforts to trace and identify those involved in the attack.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations homicide unit has since taken charge of the case, with detectives pursuing several leads as they work to determine the motive and track down the suspects. So far, no arrests have been made.

The killing has drawn strong reactions from across the country, with members of the public expressing anger and demanding swift action against those responsible.

The incident has also renewed discussions on insecurity and gender-based violence in Kenya, with activists warning that women continue to face rising risks of violent attacks.

Human rights campaigners, faith leaders, and artists have joined calls for justice, urging authorities to move quickly in apprehending the perpetrators and ensuring accountability.

Family members described Wandeto as a gentle and talented gospel musician whose life was abruptly ended in a painful and brutal attack.

As investigations continue, President William Ruto has spoken out strongly against what he termed rising tribal politics and hate-driven profiling in the country.

Speaking on Thursday at Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa during the launch of his development tour of the Coast region, he linked the killing to growing divisions fueled by political intolerance.

“The life of Rachel Wandeto will not go unanswered. You who call others traitors, mnaita wengine wasaliti mpaka mama Rachel Wandeto ameuawa kwa sababu ya chuki yenu,” the President said.

He accused unnamed political figures of branding opponents as traitors and warned that such conduct was putting national unity at risk.

“We will not allow anybody to divide our nation using ethnicity and hate. One day you will answer for the tribalism and hate you are spreading in Kenya,” he said.

Ruto maintained that leaders promoting division and ethnic hostility would be held responsible, adding that the country must not be pushed back into cycles of mistrust and conflict.