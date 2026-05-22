State extends UHC workers’ contracts to June 2026, pledges payment of salary arrears

The government has extended contracts for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers to June 30, 2026, in a move aimed at ending uncertainty over job continuity and addressing delayed salary adjustments affecting the staff.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has also assured that pending salary underpayments will be cleared in the June payroll, as payroll systems are updated to reflect the new contract timelines.

In a statement released on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed that the extension had already received approval from the Public Service Commission and that the necessary administrative updates were underway.

“I wish to reassure all Universal Health Coverage staff and the public that, following approval by the Public Service Commission, contracts for UHC personnel have been extended and remain valid until June 30, 2026,” Duale stated.

He further noted that payroll records were being adjusted to align with the contract extension, including updates within the integrated personnel and payroll systems.

“The payroll at IPPD data (HRIS-KE) is being adjusted to reflect the extension.”

Duale acknowledged that delays in the process had created confusion among affected workers and expressed regret over the situation. He said the ministry was working to restore clarity and ensure smooth salary processing going forward.

“The oversight that occasioned uncertainty regarding contract continuity and salary processing is regretted and I wish to appreciate the patience and understanding demonstrated by UHC staff during this period,” he said.

The Health CS further confirmed that all eligible UHC workers would receive their salary underpayments in the June 2026 payroll, describing it as part of efforts to settle outstanding obligations linked to the transition process.

He also commended the role of UHC staff in supporting healthcare delivery across the country, noting that their work has been central to strengthening health services at various levels.

“We acknowledge and commend the invaluable contribution of UHC staff in strengthening healthcare service delivery across the country,” Duale stated.

Duale added that the ministry is still in discussions with relevant stakeholders, including county governments, to complete the broader transition of UHC services without disruptions.

“The Ministry remains committed to ensuring a smooth and effective transition of UHC services and will continue engaging relevant stakeholders throughout this period,” he said.

Despite the earlier uncertainty over contracts and salary delays, UHC staff have been urged to continue performing their duties as the government finalises the remaining administrative processes tied to the extension.

The announcement comes at a time when UHC workers have been raising concerns over contract continuity and delays in salary processing, prompting the government’s latest clarification and assurance.