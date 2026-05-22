Kenya steps up Ebola screening after three suspected cases test negative

Kenya has stepped up its Ebola preparedness measures at border points and within health facilities following confirmation that three suspected cases tested negative, the Health Ministry has announced, easing public concern while reinforcing surveillance systems against possible cross-border infections.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said on Friday that the country currently has no confirmed Ebola cases, noting that the latest alerts involved individuals who had recently travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo and sought medical attention after arrival in Kenya.

“Through surveillance systems, three individuals with recent travel history from DRC presented themselves to health facilities. They were isolated and tested for Ebola with all results returning negative. 4 additional contacts who accompanied them were tested and assessed and found negative,” he stated.

Duale explained that the suspected cases triggered a wider public health response, including tracing and testing of contacts, all of whom were cleared after laboratory analysis confirmed they were free of the virus.

He further reported that screening at entry points across the country has been intensified, with more than 42,000 travellers already screened as part of ongoing prevention efforts. Out of these, 2,965 were screened within the last 24 hours alone, reflecting heightened vigilance at border crossings.

The ministry has also expanded its laboratory capacity to support rapid testing and confirmation of suspected cases. According to Duale, Kenya has set aside four national laboratories for Ebola testing, including the National Public Health Laboratory, Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) facilities in Nairobi and Kisumu, as well as a mobile laboratory that can be deployed quickly to affected areas when needed.

At the same time, the government has identified 22 counties considered to be at higher risk due to their proximity to regional travel routes and cross-border movement patterns. Health officials have also placed response teams on standby to handle any potential outbreaks.

“The Ministry has identified 22 high-risk counties. We have placed 118 rapid response personnel on standby. We have sensitised over 880 national and county healthcare workers on Ebola preparedness response,” Duale remarked.

He also highlighted specific counties within the surveillance map, pointing to key entry and transit zones that are under closer monitoring.

“(Some of these counties include) Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia and Mombasa. We're trying to map the whole Northern Corridor,” he added.

Duale urged the public to remain cautious, especially discouraging non-essential travel to Ebola-affected regions, including parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and other areas experiencing outbreaks, until the situation is fully contained.