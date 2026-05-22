Matatu strike called off after talks with Ruto and transport stakeholder

Commuters across the country have been spared a major transport disruption after the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) suspended a planned nationwide strike following talks between President William Ruto, transport stakeholders, government officials and Nairobi County leaders.

Speaking in Mombasa on Friday, MOA Chairman Albert Karakacha confirmed that the industrial action that had been planned for next week would no longer proceed, saying discussions with the government had produced solutions to some of the issues raised by operators.

“We’ve called off and suspended the strike, but we’ve called it off. So we will not have the strike next week. We are going to work,” he stated.

Karakacha said the transport sector was satisfied with the outcome of the engagement and would continue working closely with the government as efforts to address challenges facing operators move forward.

"As the transport sector, we are happy with what you've come up with, and we are going to support the government. The government belongs to us," he stressed, affirming his support for the President.

He praised President William Ruto and the Nairobi County leadership for engaging stakeholders and said the industry had agreed to support ongoing reforms while ensuring transport services continue without interruption.

The announcement ends days of uncertainty over the planned strike, which had raised fears of disruption to passenger transport services in major towns and cities, including Nairobi and Mombasa.

The planned industrial action followed concerns raised earlier this week by matatu operators over rising fuel costs and other unresolved issues affecting the sector.

Operators argued that higher fuel prices had increased operating costs, placing pressure on businesses and threatening the livelihoods of those who depend on the public transport industry. They also pointed to regulatory and taxation concerns that they said required urgent government intervention.

At the time, sector leaders warned that failure to address their grievances would result in a nationwide shutdown of services.

Karakacha said operators would now work with authorities after progress was made on several long-standing concerns affecting the industry.

Among the matters discussed was the regulation of vehicles operating on urban routes. According to the MOA chairman, the issue surrounding 14-seater vehicles operating in Nairobi and Mombasa had been addressed.

Karakacha also raised concerns about the age and source of some vehicles operating within the public transport sector, particularly in the Coast region.

“We know very well within Mombasa, we do not have new vehicles, we have old vehicles. We know what has been happening. Our people have been taking vehicles from Somalia and Tanzania. They're old vehicles to bring them here. They are not paying duty, so we welcome that,” Karakacha stressed.

His remarks highlighted ongoing discussions within the transport industry regarding vehicle imports, taxation and compliance requirements, issues that operators say have affected competition within the sector.

The MOA chairman further acknowledged the role played by the Nairobi County administration in addressing financial concerns affecting operators, noting that stakeholders had agreed on the need for joint solutions to challenges facing the industry.

Despite recent tensions, Karakacha called for restraint and unity, urging operators to focus on improving services and supporting economic growth. He noted that political competition would come in 2027 and stressed the need to concentrate on building the country in the meantime.

He reiterated that the planned strike had been cancelled and confirmed that transport services would continue as normal across the country.

The Matatu Owners Association, which represents a large section of public transport operators, is expected to maintain engagement with both national and county governments as reforms and agreements reached during the discussions are implemented.

The suspension of the strike marks a temporary easing of tensions in a sector that has frequently faced disputes over regulation, taxation and operating conditions.