DP Kindiki unveils Cherangany ecosystem restoration programme, addresses fuel crisis

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has linked Kenya’s fuel crisis to global conflict and supply disruptions while reaffirming the government’s commitment to environmental conservation.

Speaking on Friday during the launch of the Cherangany Ecosystem Restoration Programme at Tebe Grounds, Kapyego Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, he said Kenya had planted 1.7 billion trees and spent billions stabilising fuel prices, while urging citizens to protect both the economy and environment.

At the same event, Kindiki presided over the launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration Programme (CHERISH), an initiative supported by the OKM Foundation under the patronage of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity.

The Deputy President highlighted that the day was an opportunity for Kenyans to reflect on the importance of protecting ecosystems, forests, wildlife, and water resources for future generations.

“We are here today to celebrate the International Day for Biological Diversity, a day when we celebrate our environment and recognize the strong connection between human life and the environment around us,” Kindiki said.

He added that biodiversity conservation was essential for food security, climate resilience, public health, and agriculture, noting that every Kenyan had both a constitutional right and duty to protect the environment.

“Every Kenyan has the right to a clean and healthy environment,” he said, adding that the Constitution also places “a collective and individual duty to protect and conserve the environment” on citizens.

Kindiki said Kenya’s national tree planting programme remained on track, with 1.7 billion trees already planted under the government’s target of growing 15 billion trees by 2032.

“So far, as a country, we have planted 1.7 billion trees,” he expressed.

He also noted that restoration efforts across the country’s major water towers, including Mt Kenya, the Aberdares, Mau, Cherangany, and Mt Elgon ecosystems, had gathered pace.

Kindiki also praised Murkomen and his family for supporting environmental conservation efforts through the CHERISH initiative.

“It is truly profound that despite being busy with matters of national security, you are still committed to conservation efforts here at home,” he said.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during the launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration for Livelihood Improvement, Sustainability and Harmony (CHERISH) at Tebe Grounds, Kapyego Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on Friday, May 22, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during the launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration for Livelihood Improvement, Sustainability and Harmony (CHERISH) at Tebe Grounds, Kapyego Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on Friday, May 22, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS

Kindiki also thanked President William Ruto for supporting infrastructure projects in the region, including the Kapcherop–Kapyego road connecting Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties.

Turning to the fuel crisis, the DP rejected claims that rising fuel prices were solely caused by local policies, saying the situation stemmed largely from geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

“The fuel crisis is largely an external problem caused by the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran,” he said.

According to Kindiki, disruptions to shipping routes had forced vessels transporting oil to take longer routes before reaching Mombasa, increasing logistics and insurance costs.

“Transport costs, insurance costs, and the entire supply chain have all been affected,” he said.

The Deputy President explained that the government had taken measures to cushion consumers, including reducing VAT on petroleum products from 16% to 8% and spending Sh13 billion on fuel stabilisation subsidies over the last two months.

“We are doing everything possible to manage the fuel crisis and protect our economy from setbacks,” he noted.

The DP criticised politicians he accused of exploiting the crisis for political gain, warning against incitement and destruction of property during protests.

“Those inciting Kenyans with reckless politics, encouraging people to throw stones, destroy businesses, block roads, and harass innocent citizens are misleading the youth,” he outlined.

He urged young people to focus on protecting their future rather than participating in violence, adding that dialogue remained the best way to resolve national challenges.

The Deputy President also defended the government’s approach to leadership and consultations on fuel policy, saying he had coordinated discussions between ministers and stakeholders on behalf of the President.

He concluded by expressing confidence in President Ruto’s leadership, saying the Head of State remained focused on strengthening the economy and uniting the country.

“Every single day, he wakes up thinking about this country and how to solve the challenges facing Kenyans,” he concluded.