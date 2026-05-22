Plane crash-lands at Wilson Airport, operations temporarily suspended

Top Stories · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Plane crash-lands at Wilson Airport, operations temporarily suspended
A plane that land crashed at Wilson Airport on May 22, 2026. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

Emergency teams secured the scene shortly after the incident and assisted in initial response efforts as aviation officials assessed the situation.

Flights at Wilson Airport were briefly halted on Friday, May 22, after a light aircraft lost control during landing and ended up outside the runway area, prompting a swift emergency response and a safety check at the busy Nairobi facility.

The aircraft is said to have veered off course on final approach before skidding past the landing strip and stopping near the perimeter fence along Langata Road. The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Emergency teams secured the scene shortly after the incident and assisted in initial response efforts as aviation officials assessed the situation.

Investigations have been launched to establish what led to the crash-landing, including checks on technical, weather, and operational factors.

The Kenya Airports Authority had not issued an official update by the time of publication.

More to follow....

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Wilson Airport aviation officials veered off

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