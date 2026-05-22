Flood surge cuts off villages along Tana River as rescue boats deployed

A rapid rise in water levels along the Tana River has disrupted movement and cut off several communities in Tana River and Lamu counties, leaving residents stranded and forcing rescue teams to rely on boats to reach affected areas after flooding submerged key access routes.

The situation has worsened after water levels at Idsowe Bridge climbed to 5.5 metres, spreading floodwaters across surrounding low-lying settlements and cutting off villages from essential services and supply routes.

The Kenya Red Cross Society reports that Miliki, Majaliwa and Onido villages in Kipini West, Tana River County, are fully cut off, while Chalaluma village in Lamu County has also been isolated as floodwaters continue to expand across the region.

The agency has warned that more communities remain exposed, with river levels staying dangerously high and raising the risk of additional displacement downstream if conditions persist.

Emergency response teams have intensified operations in the affected areas, using motorised boats to reach households that can no longer be accessed by road as floodwaters continue to submerge farms, paths and infrastructure.

Photographs from the operation show rescue personnel navigating wide stretches of muddy water as entire landscapes remain underwater, with farmland and vegetation completely submerged.

“Flooding along the Tana River continues as water levels at Idsowe Bridge remain high at 5.5 metres, increasing downstream pressure,” the Red Cross said.

Access to clean water has also been affected after several water sources were submerged, raising concern over possible outbreaks of waterborne diseases in displacement areas and affected villages.

Kenya Red Cross search and rescue personnel navigate floodwaters along the swollen Tana River while responding to communities cut off by flooding in Tana River County.PHOTO/KENYA RED CROSS Kenya Red Cross search and rescue personnel navigate floodwaters along the swollen Tana River while responding to communities cut off by flooding in Tana River County.PHOTO/KENYA RED CROSS

To reduce health risks, the Kenya Red Cross Society has distributed 143,700 water treatment sachets to affected residents to support safe drinking water and prevent infections linked to contaminated water.

The agency added that 2,396 households have received assistance, including shelter materials, hygiene kits and essential supplies, alongside ongoing support in 10 displacement camps hosting families forced from their homes.

Response efforts continue, reaching 2,396 households with shelter and hygiene support, alongside distribution of 143,700 water treatment sachets and support to 10 displacement camps, the agency said.

Medical and nutrition outreach programmes are also being prepared for hard-to-reach communities that remain inaccessible due to submerged roads and continued flooding.

The unfolding crisis has highlighted the vulnerability of settlements along the Tana River basin, where heavy rainfall upstream frequently leads to overflowing that destroys property, disrupts livelihoods and forces displacement.

Authorities and humanitarian agencies are closely monitoring river levels amid fears that further rises could expand the impact to additional downstream communities in the coming days.