Tana River communities warned as seven forks dams near overflow

Residents living along the lower stretches of the Tana River have been put on high alert after the government warned that rising water levels from the Seven Forks dams could trigger flooding in the coming days.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior said heavy rains in the upper parts of the Tana basin, including areas around Mt. Kenya, have led to a sharp increase in water flowing into the dams. This has caused key reservoirs, especially Masinga Dam, to fill up quickly, raising concern over possible overflow.

The ministry noted that controlled water releases are already underway at Kamburu, Gitaru, and Kindaruma dams to manage the growing inflow. However, the situation could worsen if the rains continue or if Kiambere Dam reaches full capacity, which would push more water downstream.

Authorities warned that water levels along the Tana River are expected to begin rising steadily from April 29, with a further increase projected by May 1. Low-lying areas, particularly in the lower basin and the Tana Delta, are likely to experience early flooding as the water builds up.

The statement further indicated that the most critical period will be between May 2 and May 3, when river levels are expected to peak. During this time, widespread flooding could affect areas such as Garissa, Hola, and Garsen, with water spilling into nearby floodplains and delta regions.

Residents have been urged to take early precautions to reduce the risk to life and property. The ministry advised those in affected areas to move to higher ground where possible, relocate livestock, and secure essential belongings.

It also warned against crossing rivers or walking through flowing water, calling on communities to follow instructions from local authorities and emergency response teams.

“Taking early action can help save lives and reduce damage,” the ministry said.

At the same time, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura warned of rising flood risks after Masinga Dam hit full capacity, triggering controlled water releases to protect the facility.

“As of 8.00 pm on April 28, Masinga Dam was reported as full, necessitating controlled releases,” Mwaura said. “Kamburu, Gitaru and Kindaruma dams are also being actively regulated to maintain safe operational levels due to substantial inflows from the Aberdares and Mount Kenya regions.”

He added that Kiambere Dam could begin spilling within five days if the heavy inflows continue.

“These developments have heightened the risk of flooding downstream, particularly in Garissa and Tana River counties,” he said.

The National Disaster Operations Centre is coordinating response efforts alongside other agencies, with Mwaura noting that the situation is under close watch. He urged residents in low-lying areas to relocate immediately to safer ground.

“Residents in low-lying areas, especially in Garissa and Tana River counties, are strongly urged to move to higher ground to protect lives and property,” he said. “Local authorities and community leaders must disseminate this information widely and facilitate safe evacuations where necessary.”

In Nairobi, the flooding has already turned fatal. Mwaura said a woman believed to be about 29 years old was swept away by fast-moving water in Roysambu subcounty on the night of April 28 near Turners Club in Zimmerman.

“The victim drowned in a ditch and was retrieved by well-wishers but was already deceased at the time of rescue,” he said.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations processed the scene, with the body moved to City Mortuary pending identification and post-mortem. The case remains under investigation by DCI Kasarani.

“The government extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and to all those affected by loss during this flooding period,” Mwaura said.

Several parts of Kasarani subcounty have also been hit by rising water levels. The Street 13 bridge towards Mwiki has been submerged by the Gatharaini River, cutting off access, while dozens of homes in Maanguo, Maternity and Muirigo areas have been flooded.

In Mwiki, the Nairobi River has swelled but remains within its banks, although flooding has been reported along the Njeri House–Nyawai Road near ACK Street 5 to 7.

The Kenya Defence Forces are leading response operations in Kasarani as heavy rains persist across the country.

Mwaura warned that the downpours are expected to continue and called on the public to stay alert and follow official guidance.

“The government will maintain continuous surveillance and provide timely updates. We call upon all citizens to strictly adhere to official advisories, report emergencies promptly to the nearest disaster management offices and cooperate fully with authorities,” he said.

He stressed that close coordination between government agencies and communities will be key to reducing the impact of the ongoing rains and preventing further casualties.