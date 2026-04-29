Morocco chosen to host 2027 FIFA Congress ahead of global leadership vote

Global football attention will shift to North Africa in 2027 after the world football governing body confirmed Morocco as the host of the 77th FIFA Congress, a key meeting where leadership decisions and major reforms in the sport will be made.

The gathering will bring together all 211 member associations under FIFA to discuss the direction of the game and elect a new president as the current term of Gianni Infantino comes to an end. The vote is expected to draw strong interest, given its impact on how world football will be run in the coming years.

Although the official location is still to be announced, Rabat is widely expected to serve as the host city. The capital already hosts FIFA’s first regional office in Africa, a move seen as part of deeper engagement between the body and African football structures.

The decision to award hosting rights to Morocco reflects its growing role in international football administration and competition. In recent years, the country has steadily built its reputation as a central point for African and Arab football activities, extending beyond its performance on the pitch.

That rise has been supported by a strong run of results across major tournaments. The national team, the Atlas Lions, made history at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after reaching the semi-finals, the first African and Arab side to do so. Morocco also earned a bronze medal in men’s football at the 2024 Summer Olympics and went on to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2025.

On the continental stage, the country secured the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2025, adding to a consistent period of success that has placed it among the top-ranked teams globally. These achievements have strengthened its standing within both African and international football circles.

The 2027 congress also fits into Morocco’s wider sporting roadmap as it prepares for major upcoming responsibilities. The country is set to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, marking one of the most ambitious editions of the tournament.

The congress is expected to serve not only as a governance forum but also as a test of Morocco’s readiness to manage large-scale international sporting events. Investments in transport systems, stadium upgrades, hospitality, and coordination structures have been ongoing in preparation for global tournaments.

Beyond hosting duties, the event places Morocco closer to the centre of football decision-making. Bringing together leaders from all member associations, the congress will shape policies and leadership direction for the next phase of global football development.

FIFA’s choice is widely seen as confidence in Morocco’s organisational strength, stability, and growing influence in the sport’s administration. With both the congress and the 2030 World Cup ahead, the country is set to play a more active role in shaping how the game is governed internationally.

As the 2027 election cycle approaches, Rabat is expected to become a focal point for global football discussions and political engagement within the sport.