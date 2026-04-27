Tribunal freezes FKF ouster of Hussein Mohamed over Sh42m CHAN funds

The Sports Disputes Tribunal has suspended implementation of FKF resolutions passed on April 24, 2026, that ordered President Hussein Mohamed and officials to step aside over alleged Sh42 million CHAN funds mismanagement.

The tribunal issued urgent injunctions in Nairobi pending a May 5 hearing, amid widening governance disputes in Kenyan football leadership.

The matter, registered as SDTSC/E028/2026, was placed before Deputy Chairperson Allan Mola Owinyi.

The tribunal considered a Statement of Claim dated April 26, 2026, together with affidavits, witness statements, and a Certificate of Urgency filed by Nchogu, Omwanza & Nyasani Advocates on behalf of the claimant Ahmed Abdi Mohamed.

After reviewing the documents, the tribunal stated: “This matter is hereby certified as urgent.”

It further issued a temporary injunction stating, “The Tribunal grants a temporary order of injunction restraining the Respondents, whether by themselves, their officials, agents, servants or any persons acting under their authority, from effecting the entire Resolutions as passed on April 24, 2026 until the Mention date stated at Order 6.”

A review of Kenyan football governance reporting indicates that the April 24, 2026 FKF resolutions were passed amid escalating internal conflict within the federation.

The resolutions reportedly targeted senior FKF leadership, including President Hussein Mohamed, over allegations linked to approximately Sh42 million connected to CHAN tournament preparations and insurance procurement processes.

The decisions were part of internal FKF disciplinary and governance actions that sought to restructure leadership and initiate accountability measures.

They included suspension-type directives, administrative changes within FKF operations, and calls for investigations into financial management surrounding CHAN-related expenditures.

Hussein Mohamed has previously denied wrongdoing, maintaining that CHAN insurance arrangements were handled under continental football structures and not through unilateral FKF processes.

Following the injunction, the tribunal ordered strict procedural timelines. The claimant must serve all respondents and interested parties with documents and the court order by “12.00pm on April 29, 2026,” either physically or electronically.

Respondents are required to file their responses “on or before 12.00 p.m on May 4, 2026.”

The tribunal also allowed oral submissions, stating: “Owing to the exigency of this matter, the Parties may also make oral representations during the Mention.”

A three-member panel has been appointed to hear the case, comprising Allan Mola as the Panel Chair, alongside Luke Wamugunda and Victor Omwebu.

The matter is scheduled for mention on May 5, 2026, at 2.30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams to confirm compliance and give further directions.

The case adds to ongoing instability in Kenyan football governance, where disputes over leadership authority, financial transparency, and administrative control have increasingly moved into formal legal structures.

The FKF leadership row has been fuelled by allegations involving CHAN-related funding, estimated at Sh42 million, prompting internal investigations, external scrutiny, and contested disciplinary actions.

The tribunal’s intervention effectively freezes the April 24 FKF resolutions, meaning any leadership changes or administrative actions arising from them cannot be implemented until the court issues further orders.

As proceedings continue, the May 5 hearing is expected to determine whether the injunction remains in place and how the broader dispute involving FKF leadership and financial accountability will proceed.