Oburu defends Ruto's tours, says he's inspecting development, not campaigning

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has praised President William Ruto's development tours, saying he has "never seen any president" that matches the energy and frequency with which the Head of State inspects projects across the country.

Oburu defended the government's strategy of borrowing locally to finance development, arguing that all countries run deficits and that Kenya should rely more on its own resources rather than external lenders.

Speaking during a church function attended by President Ruto in Kiserian, Kajiado County, the ODM leader dismissed claims that the President was constantly campaigning, insisting that his frequent trips across the country were aimed at monitoring development projects.

"I have lived in this country for more than 80 years, and Your Excellency, I can tell you that the type of energy you have, moving all over the country, I have never seen any president doing that since I was born," Oburu said.

"I don't believe you are campaigning. What I believe you are doing, you are inspecting development projects," he added, arguing that development is a continuous process.

"Development can never end. It will go on and on, and nobody will develop this country and say I have now finished development."

Oburu also defended the government's approach to financing development, saying Kenya should prioritise domestic resources over external borrowing.

"We are not going to beg in the international market... We want to trade with them. We don't want to be beggars," he said."All countries have deficits. It is not only our country which has deficits, but it is only how you finance the deficit that is important."

He further cited initiatives such as the Housing Levy and infrastructure financing as examples of efforts to mobilise local resources for national development.

The Siaya senator also reminded President Ruto that the region remained an ODM stronghold.

"This is strongly ODM zone," Oburu said, noting that most of the area's elected leaders were members of the Orange Democratic Movement.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga who also attended the church service came to the President's defence, arguing that critics fault him regardless of the approach he takes to leadership.

"Rais wetu akienda ng'ambo, wanasema ni mbaya. Akikaa State House aite watu, wanauliza kwa nini analeta maskini State House. Akitembea Kenya mzima wanasema anaharibu pesa. Rais ni maendeleo anayafanya," she said.

The President's defence comes amid growing opposition criticism over his domestic and foreign travel schedule. The opposition criticism followed the President's recent visit to South Africa and his subsequent tour of Belgium, Norway and Finland aimed at attracting investment and expanding export markets.

Former Attorney General and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has been among the President's sharpest critics on the issue.

Addressing an opposition rally in Kakamega on Saturday, Muturi accused Ruto of extravagant travel funded by taxpayers.

"Huyu mtu anaitwa Kipchirchir Ruto. Mmeskia amekuwa ng'ambo. Anakomboa ndege, private jet, hatoi pesa kutoka kwa mfuko yake," Muturi told the crowd.

He went further, claiming that the aircraft used by the President was unusually equipped.

"Ile ndege mpaka iko na hospitali ndani yake. Kwa sababu Kasongo hataki kusimama popote. Akiskia ako na homa anatibiwa kwa ile ndege," he said.

Muturi argued that ordinary Kenyans ultimately shoulder the financial burden of such trips.

"Sasa wewe mkaaji wa hapa, wewe ndio unagharamia hiyo maneno," he said, linking the alleged expenditure directly to taxpayers.

The contrasting remarks by the President's allies and opposition leaders highlight the widening political divide over President Ruto's leadership style, with allies portraying his frequent tours as evidence of a hands-on approach to development, while critics question the cost and priorities of his extensive travel.