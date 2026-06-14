EPRA cuts super petrol, diesel prices in latest review; kerosene unchanged

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has reduced fuel prices for the period between June 15 and July 14, with the cost of Super Petrol and Diesel dropping by Sh0.22 and Sh10 per litre respectively, while Kerosene remains unchanged.

The government will spend approximately Sh10 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund to cushion consumers by subsidising Diesel and Kerosene prices.

In its latest monthly review released on Sunday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the revised prices were arrived at in accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act, 2019 and Legal Notice No. 192 of 2022.

"In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol and Diesel decreases by Shs.0.22/litre and Shs.10.00/litre respectively while the price of Kerosene remains unchanged," EPRA said.

"The Government will in this cycle, cushion the consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by utilizing approximately KShs.10 Billion to subsidize the prices of Diesel and Kerosene," the regulator added.

Under the new pricing schedule, motorists in Nairobi will pay Sh214.03 per litre of Super Petrol, Sh222.86 for Diesel and Sh191.38 for Kerosene.

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will retail at Sh210.79, Diesel at Sh219.62 and Kerosene at Sh188.14 per litre. Consumers in Kisumu will pay Sh213.84 for Super Petrol, Sh223.26 for Diesel and Sh191.80 for Kerosene.

In Nakuru, the prices will be Sh212.92 for Super Petrol, Sh222.27 for Diesel and Sh190.81 for Kerosene, while motorists in Eldoret will pay Sh213.69 for Super Petrol, Sh223.09 for Diesel and Sh191.63 for Kerosene.

EPRA attributed the adjustments to movements in international fuel markets and exchange rates.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol fell by 0.56 per cent from US$906.23 per cubic metre in April to US$901.16 in May.

Diesel, however, recorded a marginal increase of 0.21 per cent, rising from US$1,291.98 to US$1,294.71 per cubic metre, while Kerosene declined by 0.33 per cent from US$1,332.73 to US$1,328.36.

The authority noted that Kenya continues to import all its petroleum products in refined form, with international benchmark prices and the dollar exchange rate influencing local pump prices.

"The purpose of the Petroleum Pricing Regulations is to cap the retail prices of petroleum products which are already in the country so that importation and other prudently incurred costs are recovered while ensuring reasonable prices to consumers," EPRA said.

The revised prices will take effect from midnight on June 15 and remain in force until July 14, 2026.