Nearly two-thirds of households still say life is worse since 2022 – TIFA survey

Nearly two years after the 2022 General Election, many households continue to report pressure on their daily living costs, with a new survey showing that most families still feel financially strained even as small signs of recovery begin to appear in public perception.

Findings released by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) show that 64 per cent of households say their economic situation or that of their families is worse compared to the period immediately after the election. Only 19 per cent report improvement, while 18 per cent say there has been no change.

The report points to a slow shift in sentiment over time. In May 2025, 75 per cent of respondents said their situation had worsened, a figure that dropped to 64 per cent in May 2026. Even with this decline, the overall picture remains one of continued strain for most households.

TIFA notes that although more people are beginning to report better conditions, the gains remain limited and have not yet changed the wider experience of most families.

“Economic sentiment remains fragile, with nearly two-thirds of households still reporting that they are worse off compared to the last election,” TIFA stated.

At the same time, the share of households reporting improvement has risen from 10 per cent in May 2025 to 19 per cent in May 2026, showing some movement in a positive direction, though not enough to shift overall public feeling.

“While the proportion reporting deterioration has gradually declined over time, gains remain modest and have not yet shifted the broader economic narrative at the household level,” the report noted.

Taxation has emerged as a major pressure point in the latest findings. Only seven per cent of Kenyans said taxes have improved their lives, while 74 per cent said taxes have made life worse. TIFA describes taxation as the weakest area in terms of public satisfaction.

Economic stress also remains central to public concern. About 47 per cent of respondents identified inflation, high prices, and taxes as the biggest challenges facing the country.

The survey further shows that general mood on national direction remains low. Around 74 per cent of Kenyans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, while only 14 per cent feel it is moving in the right direction.

“Cost-of-living pressures are increasingly shaping public sentiment and perceptions of national well-being,” the report stated.

Overall, the findings point to a situation where small improvements in perception have not yet matched the daily reality for many households, with cost pressures, taxes, and prices continuing to shape public outlook.