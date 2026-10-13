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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Inflation

Kenya inflation rises to 6.8% as food, transport costs climb
Business

Kenya inflation rises to 6.8% as food, transport costs climb

In its Consumer Price Index report released on September 30,2026,the bureau said food prices increased by 9.5 per cent over the year, while transport recorded the sharpest rise at 15.6 per cent. Prices under housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 3.2 per cent over the same period.

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33E CEO: Hormuz Crisis threatens global oil supplies as Kenya braces for higher fuel costs
Exclusives

33E CEO: Hormuz Crisis threatens global oil supplies as Kenya braces for higher fuel costs

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, and has since expanded beyond direct US-Iran hostilities, with Iran-linked Houthi forces in Yemen and other armed groups becoming involved in attacks affecting regional energy infrastructure and shipping routes. The conflict has pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel amid concerns over supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and alternative export routes

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