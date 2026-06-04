Taxation emerges as top public grievance in new TIFA survey as cost of living bites

Taxation has become the biggest source of frustration among Kenyans, according to a new TIFA Research survey that paints a picture of deepening public concern over the cost of living and the impact of government revenue policies on households across the country.

The survey shows that taxes, together with rising prices and inflation, are now viewed as the most serious problems facing the country. This reflects growing pressure on families already struggling with high living costs and limited economic relief.

The findings were released on Thursday by TIFA Research, based on data collected between May 2 and May 11, 2026.

According to the report, taxation recorded the weakest performance among all sectors assessed under the Broad-Based Government (BBG). Only 7 percent of respondents said government actions had improved their lives, while 74 percent said things had become worse. This placed taxation at a net negative rating of minus 67 percentage points, making it the lowest-rated policy area in the survey.

The poll also shows that concerns over taxes are closely tied to wider economic pressures affecting households, especially inflation and rising prices.

When respondents were asked to name the most serious challenge facing Kenya today, 47 percent pointed to inflation, high prices and high taxes, making it the most commonly mentioned issue. Another 23 percent cited unemployment, poverty, hunger and the weak economy.

According to TIFA, public concern around cost-of-living pressures has grown sharply in recent months. The report notes that mentions of inflation, high prices and taxes have doubled within six months, rising from 23 percent in November 2025 to 47 percent in May 2026.

"The doubling of mentions around inflation, prices, and taxes suggests that cost-of-living pressures are increasingly shaping public sentiment and perceptions of national well-being," the report stated.

Fuel prices also featured strongly in the findings, with public opinion showing widespread rejection of the recent increases. The survey found that 75 percent of Kenyans believed the government lacked sufficient justification for raising fuel prices, while only 21 percent said the move was necessary.

Among those who expected to feel the impact, 72 percent said they anticipated higher food prices, while 69 percent expected transport costs to go up. This points to growing concern that fuel-related costs are spreading through everyday household spending.

TIFA further observed that taxation’s poor performance rating reflects wider economic strain in the country.

"Finally, looking at ratings of Kenya Kwanza government performance in various sectors, it may have been expected that it gains its highest rating with regard to the reduction of political tensions ... and that its worst rating is of taxation, given the country's increasingly fraught situation with regard to indebtedness and the repeated inability of the KRA in particular to meet revenue targets," the report notes.

The survey also highlights continued financial strain among households. It found that 64 percent of respondents said their family’s economic situation has worsened since the 2022 General Election. Only 19 percent reported improvement, while 18 percent said there was no change.