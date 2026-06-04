TIFA: 75% of Kenyans say fuel price increase was unjustified

A new survey by TIFA Research has revealed widespread public opposition to the government's decision to raise fuel prices in April 2026, with three out of every four Kenyans saying the increase was not necessary.

The findings, released on June 4, 2026, show that concerns over the rising cost of living continue to dominate public opinion, with many Kenyans linking higher fuel prices to growing pressure on household budgets.

The survey was conducted between May 2 and May 11, 2026, through face-to-face interviews involving 2,013 adults across all 47 counties.

According to the report, 75 per cent of respondents said the government was not justified in increasing fuel prices. Only 21 per cent believed the move was necessary, while 4 per cent said they were unsure.

The survey asked respondents a direct question: “Do you think it was necessary for the government to do this?” The results point to overwhelming public disapproval of the decision and highlight growing concern about the impact of rising costs on everyday life.

Political affiliation also influenced how respondents viewed the fuel price increase. Among supporters of the Broad-Based Government arrangement, 31 per cent said the increase was necessary. Even so, most supporters still opposed the move.

Among those critical of the arrangement, opposition was much stronger, with 81 per cent saying the increase was not justified.

The report connects these views to broader economic challenges facing households. Many respondents said their financial situation has worsened since the 2022 General Election, with the fuel price increase adding to existing economic strain.

Most Kenyans surveyed said the increase in fuel costs would have a direct effect on their daily expenses. Food and transport emerged as the biggest concerns.

According to the findings, 72 per cent of respondents expect food prices to rise further as a result of higher fuel costs, while 69 per cent said transport expenses would be affected.

The report notes that increases in transport and food prices remain among the biggest drivers of pressure on household finances.

“Cost-of-living pressures are increasingly shaping public sentiment and perceptions of national well-being,” the report states.

Beyond its economic impact, the fuel price increase has also become a political issue. The survey found that taxation, inflation and the cost of living continue to dominate public discussions on government performance.

Many respondents associated the fuel price increase with wider concerns about taxation and the government's need to raise revenue.

The report further points to declining public confidence in key institutions. It found that negative trust ratings outweigh positive ones for institutions such as Parliament, the police and the presidency, suggesting that dissatisfaction with economic policies is contributing to broader concerns about governance.

While some respondents linked the fuel price increase to international factors such as global conflicts and supply chain disruptions, a larger number blamed local issues.

Among the domestic reasons cited were poor planning, corruption, the country's debt burden and increased taxation.

The survey also found that many respondents were unclear about the government's reasons for increasing fuel prices. According to the report, this points to a communication gap between the government and the public on major economic decisions.

The findings place the fuel price debate within a wider pattern of economic dissatisfaction. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said their personal financial situation has deteriorated since the 2022 election, while only a small proportion reported being better off.

Taxation was also rated as the government's poorest-performing policy area, ranking below sectors such as health, education and security.

Despite differences in political views, concern over fuel prices was shared across regions, income levels and political groups. The report notes that the burden of rising living costs is being felt across the country, even though criticism of the government's decision is more pronounced among opposition supporters.

In its conclusion, TIFA says fuel prices have become a powerful symbol of the economic challenges facing many households, with rising transport and food costs continuing to shape public views on government performance and the direction of the country.