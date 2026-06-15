Pastrolist initiative leads talks to calm Marsabit communal tensions

The Pastoralist Community Initiative and Development Assistance (PACIDA) has helped avert possible retaliatory attacks in Marsabit Central by supporting a peace dialogue between two communities following a recent attack on herders that heightened tensions in the area.

The dialogue, held in Segel on June 14, 2026, brought together elders, women and youth representatives, peace committees, local administrators and security officials to address grievances arising from the incident and promote reconciliation.

The tensions stemmed from an attack by unknown individuals targeting herders in Kambinye, Marsabit Central, which resulted in the death of four camels and injuries to several others.

The loss of the animals, which hold significant cultural and economic value for pastoralist communities, sparked fears of revenge attacks and renewed conflict.

The peace meeting was facilitated by Deputy County Commissioner Matthew Wambugu and attended by members of the County Peace Committees, Marsabit Central OCPD Beethoven Gachago and PACIDA Chief Executive Officer Patrick Katelo.

During the discussions, participants openly addressed the incident and explored ways of preventing further hostilities. Community leaders emphasized the importance of dialogue, restraint and cooperation in resolving disputes and maintaining stability in the region.

“The two communities chose the path of peace, forgiveness and mutual understanding,” PACIDA said in a statement, noting that the dialogue provided a platform for rebuilding trust and preventing further conflict.

Marsabit County has experienced periodic resource-based conflicts, often linked to competition over grazing land and water, making community-led peace initiatives a critical component of local conflict prevention efforts.

PACIDA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting dialogue-driven approaches to conflict resolution, saying such engagements remain essential in fostering reconciliation, strengthening social cohesion and building lasting peace among neighbouring communities.

The organization urged residents to continue embracing peaceful mechanisms for resolving disputes and to work closely with local leaders and security agencies to safeguard harmony in the area.

The developments come a month after one person was shot during protests sparked by the arrest of two community leaders over claims of incitement.

The protesters are demanding the release of the elders and the halting of construction of a multi-agency security camp until the dispute is resolved.