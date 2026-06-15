Two arrested over chaos at All Saint's Cathedral budget meeting

Police have arrested two suspects and launched investigations into the disruption of a budget review meeting at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, on June 12, 2026.

The National Police Service said a group of individuals allegedly stormed the church compound and attempted to disrupt a meeting attended by civil society leaders, religious figures, lawyers and members of the public. Officers responded to the scene, restored order and secured the area, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the incident. The public has been urged to share any information that could assist investigators through police reporting channels.

CCTV footage captured how groups of men riding motorcycles forcefully entered the cathedral grounds at around 9 am, disrupting a post-budget review meeting attended by civil society leaders, religious figures, lawyers and members of the public.

The meeting had been convened a day after the National Treasury presented the 2026/27 national budget and was intended to provide a platform for discussion on the budget's implications for ordinary Kenyans.

According to accounts pieced together from the CCTV recordings, the first group of attackers arrived on motorcycles and attempted to storm the church compound.

Police officers responded and initially managed to repel them. However, the gang allegedly turned its attention to pedestrians along Valley Road and Kenyatta Avenue, where several people were reportedly robbed as panic spread in the area.

About 30 minutes later, the attackers returned, this time approaching the cathedral on foot.

The footage showed the group entering the church compound and making their way into the conference venue where the budget discussion was underway.

Inside the building, scenes of confusion and fear unfolded as participants scrambled to safety.

CCTV cameras on the second floor captured at least five suspected goons confronting and robbing individuals attempting to flee to the third floor.

One police officer was seen trying to intervene but appeared overwhelmed by the unfolding chaos.

Outside the cathedral, gunshots were heard as security officers attempted to disperse the attackers and restore order.

Police vowed to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

"This incident will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, transparently, and impartially to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses," NPS said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Sunday condemned the disruption, terming the incident unfortunate.

"That was extremely unfortunate and unacceptable," he said.