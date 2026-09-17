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Radio Generation Kenya

Goons

Two arrested over chaos at All Saint's Cathedral budget meeting
News

Two arrested over chaos at All Saint's Cathedral budget meeting

The National Police Service said a group of individuals allegedly stormed the church compound and attempted to disrupt a meeting attended by civil society leaders, religious figures, lawyers and members of the public. Officers responded to the scene, restored order and secured the area, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

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