Raila Celebrations: Oloo warns ‘goons’ to stay away
Oloo said Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, had made it clear that although everyone was welcome, “goons” would not be allowed to take part in the celebrations.
Oloo said Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, had made it clear that although everyone was welcome, “goons” would not be allowed to take part in the celebrations.
The debate came into focus on Friday when Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat visited Nyeri to inspect preparations for next week’s pass-out parade at the Kiganjo Police Training College, where more than 6,000 officers are expected to graduate.
The National Police Service said a group of individuals allegedly stormed the church compound and attempted to disrupt a meeting attended by civil society leaders, religious figures, lawyers and members of the public. Officers responded to the scene, restored order and secured the area, leading to the arrest of two suspects.
His remarks come after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told the National Assembly Departmental Committee on National Security that some of the suspects linked to the attack had fled the country.
Speaking in Karen during an Africa Gospel Church (AGC) service attended by President William Ruto, Murkomen said Kenya remains generally stable despite sporadic cases of political violence and organized crime.
He alleged that police officers had repeatedly collaborated with goons in attacks on civilians, citing incidents in Othaya and Kikuyu as examples of what he described as unlawful conduct by security personnel.
The Kenya Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society (KOGS) reacted with outrage, condemning what it termed a dangerous and unlawful act against a space meant to protect life.
The groups expressed concern over the intimidation of journalists who were covering the event, saying it was a direct assault on media freedom and called for protection of journalists against threats and violence.
KHRC had convened the meeting to highlight the concerns of mothers in the lead-up to Saba Saba, a day that marks a historic pro-democracy movement in Kenya.